Shacknews Dump - March 4, 2022 On this week's Shacknews Dump, Epic Games acquires... Bandcamp? Sure enough, we talk about this and other hot news stories.

What a wild year it has been for acquisitions. Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard, PlayStation is acquiring Bungie, and now Epic Games acquires Bandcamp. You’re going to want to acquire a seat and tune in as we talk about that last one and more on this week’s Shacknews Dump.

On this March 4 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we dig into the strange and curious acquisition of music platform and market Bandcamp by Epic Games. What does it mean? Why would they do it? Moreover, is it good, bad, or a little of both? In other news, we look at the latest on Activision Blizzard. Apparently, it’s the Microsoft deal’s fault they can’t put a woman on their board even though they’ve had more than two years to do so. Moreover, we look at the outpouring of support for Ukraine throughout the gaming industry.

Join us as we talk about these and further news stories on today’s Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch it below.

Here’s the full rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune in for fine ShackStream shows like the Shacknews Dump. Your engagement and interaction continue to make these livestreams well worth doing. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that you can do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Twitch subscription each month that you can use as you please. If you want to use it on Shacknews, we’d be happy to have it.

Acquisition bingo is getting buck wild in 2022. Tune into the Shacknews Dump as we talk about Epic Games getting its mitts on Bandcamp and more. We’ll be going live shortly.