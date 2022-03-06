Weekend Discussion - March 6, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Nick Offerman & Seth Rogen check out some gadgets

Nick Offerman seems like such a creative and serious bloke. I love that he does a lot of his own woodworking. I would not have anticipated these two being in the same room together, let alone in the same video. Quite a great duo.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

There's nothing quite like a montage of some of the funniest moments from Countdown, specifically the 8 Out of 10 Cats version. Plus, seeing how these comedians solve the numbers game is always mindblowing. Solving it is easy enough, but I'm not sure I could do it un the pressure of a ticking clock and a studio audience.

A look back at Back to the Future

Back to the Future is such an iconic film. Aren't they doing a remake? Perhaps this one should be left alone. There's just something about the first film that just feels so perfect.

Pure nostalgia

Playing *actual* Halo 2 for the first time in years. Seeing this character customization screen with the Halo 2 menu music in the background just blasted me with nostalgia wtf pic.twitter.com/OQh3JVwVjE — Kadaddle (@ImKadaddle) March 2, 2022

I still remember the first few times I loaded up Halo 2. Even the first days on Xbox Live are some golden memories.

Changing the road signs

New road signs for the Russian invaders in Ukraine: all roads lead to the Hague https://t.co/5xczlsAAHK — Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) March 2, 2022

This is quite clever.

Left handed people are talented

I'm so impressed with left handed people, like idk why you'd get into that kind of thing but I respect it a lot — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) March 2, 2022

Being able to write without smearing words is a skill.

Robert Pattinson is so funny

robert pattinson is great because he's a truly gifted actor, incredibly good looking, and just lies his way through talkshows by saying absolute lunatic nonsense. that's how artists should be. — robert franco, wandering ronin (@responsiblerob) March 2, 2022

I love his energy.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

What are you up to this weekend?