Weekend Discussion - March 6, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Nick Offerman & Seth Rogen check out some gadgets

Nick Offerman seems like such a creative and serious bloke. I love that he does a lot of his own woodworking. I would not have anticipated these two being in the same room together, let alone in the same video. Quite a great duo.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

There's nothing quite like a montage of some of the funniest moments from Countdown, specifically the 8 Out of 10 Cats version. Plus, seeing how these comedians solve the numbers game is always mindblowing. Solving it is easy enough, but I'm not sure I could do it un the pressure of a ticking clock and a studio audience. 

A look back at Back to the Future

Back to the Future is such an iconic film. Aren't they doing a remake? Perhaps this one should be left alone. There's just something about the first film that just feels so perfect.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Pure nostalgia

I still remember the first few times I loaded up Halo 2. Even the first days on Xbox Live are some golden memories.

Changing the road signs

This is quite clever.

Left handed people are talented

Being able to write without smearing words is a skill.

Robert Pattinson is so funny

I love his energy.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. 

Here's a photo of Wednesday! My darling one-eyed cat. You can also see her (and Rad) on Shackpets! Download it and upload your own pet photos for me to see!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

