ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 8 Come and watch us dominate other teams in Halo Infinite's iconic Big Team Battle mode.

It’s Thursday night in American, and Friday down here in Australia, and you know what that means? That’s right, Halo Infinite time with the Shacknews staff. We’re out here jumping into some more Halo Infinite Big Team Battle to do a little bit more team building. The excitement kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Check it out below!

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will run for two hours. As is the traditional, we might start out with a few standard 4v4 matches until we fill up with more players and then take things over into the realm of Big Team Battle where I’ll try and skyjack some Wasps using the Grappleshot.

In the event Big Team Battle doesn’t play nice or our squad numbers drop, you might find that we switch it up and head into Tactical Slayer. Hopefully we have a better time than the last few matches a week ago. Those matches were brutal. Sometimes you just have to admit that there are players out there that are better than you.

Be sure to stop by the livestream to say hello. If you haven’t done so yet, make sure you follow us and even subscribe. Those who have linked Amazon Prime to Twitch can get one free sub to give away each month so go ahead and put it towards supporting Shacknews. It means a lot.