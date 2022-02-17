Nacon to acquire Daedalic Entertainment for around $60 million Nacon will take in the wide catalogue of Daedalic once this deal closes, which includes the upcoming Lord of the Rings: Gollum game.

Another major acquisition has taken place in the gaming industry. Though not quite on the same level as Take-Two acquiring Zynga or Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, Daedalic Entertainment has still made a formidable name for itself as a supplier of well-crafted narrative-driven games. Now, that pedigree will go to the hands of Nacon, which has announced it will be acquiring Daedalic and all of its IP to the tune of a deal totaling 53 million Euros, or around $60.2 million USD.

Nacon announced its impending acquisition of Daedalic Entertainment in a press release on its corporate website on February 16, 2022. According to the release, the deal totaling up to 53 million Euros will come via two methods. 32 million Euros (about $36.4 million USD) will be paid in cash in the deal. The remaining 21 million ($23.9 million USD) will be paid contingent upon Daedalic’s performance up until the year of 2026. The deal for Nacon to acquire Daedalic is expected to close sometime this year.

Nexon will take Daedalic Entertainment under its wing as the latter continues work on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, set to release sometime in 2022.

Daedalic Entertainment has long been a major force in narrative gaming, strongly keeping point-and-click adventures and further story-centric genres alive throughout its catalogue. It has worked on a wide variety of games in this field, including the Deponia series, as well as the Edna & Harvey series. It has also stretched its legs as a publisher to go beyond its pedigree with titles like Unrailed! and Glitchpunk. Daedalic’s current major project is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which will give us a unique narrative dive into the fallen hobbit and holder of the One Ring.

As a major player in the gaming world, it looks like Nacon is using its power to make some big moves alongside many other gaming giants this year. As we await further details on the close of the Daedalic deal, stay tuned here at Shacknews for updates.