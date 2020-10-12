ShackStream: Indie-licious tries to stay on track in Unrailed!

Train engineering and track laying are tough trades full of sweat, effort, and cold hard machinery. Everything has to be just right to keep the trains moving. It probably doesn’t help when the train is ready to go but the track isn’t, but we’re going to make due and make our motion the loco variety in Unrailed! on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

Unrailed comes to us from developer Indoor Astronaut and publisher Daedalic Entertainment and is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. In this game of procedurally generated voxel levels, players will take up the role of creating train tracks as a train leaves the station. Either solo or with a friend in co-op, it’s a race against time to ensure you clear obstructions and lay enough track to keep the train moving forward without going off the rails.

Join us as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel with Unrailed! on Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET, we play the latest and most interesting indie games coming out of the community. You can also catch the action in the video below.

