ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 6 Lock and load, it's time for some Halo Infinite with the Shack Staff!

Halo Infinite continues to be a staple in the Shacknews staff’s rotation of games, and as such, it’s time for another stream! Today, we’ll be diving into some Halo Infinite Big Team Battle, and maybe some Tactical Slayer, at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on Twitch. Check it out below!

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and last for a couple of hours. As is tradition, we’ll be jumping into some Big Team Battle to see if we can play some Capture the Flag on Fragmentation or Total Control on Highpower. Basically, trying our best to avoid Deadlock, though there’s a good chance I’ll be forced to play on it three matches in a row.

Given that Halo Infinite has a host of other game modes, we may even shift to something else. We’re quite partial to a bit of Tactical Slayer or even regular Team Slayer if we want to mix it up a bit. Now, if 343 Industries could bring back Attrition that would be fantastic.

