ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 6

Lock and load, it's time for some Halo Infinite with the Shack Staff!
Sam Chandler
1

Halo Infinite continues to be a staple in the Shacknews staff’s rotation of games, and as such, it’s time for another stream! Today, we’ll be diving into some Halo Infinite Big Team Battle, and maybe some Tactical Slayer, at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on Twitch. Check it out below!

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and last for a couple of hours. As is tradition, we’ll be jumping into some Big Team Battle to see if we can play some Capture the Flag on Fragmentation or Total Control on Highpower. Basically, trying our best to avoid Deadlock, though there’s a good chance I’ll be forced to play on it three matches in a row.

Given that Halo Infinite has a host of other game modes, we may even shift to something else. We’re quite partial to a bit of Tactical Slayer or even regular Team Slayer if we want to mix it up a bit. Now, if 343 Industries could bring back Attrition that would be fantastic.

Make sure you tune in to the Halo Infinite livestream over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you haven’t already, link your Amazon Prime to Twitch and use your free monthly sub to support the channel! It’s a small gesture that means a whole lot to us.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

