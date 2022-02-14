All 35 Onyxia's Lair Mini-Set cards - Hearthstone Dragons are invading the newest mid-season set for Hearthstone. Take a look at all of the cards coming in Onyxia's Lair.

Last week, Blizzard revealed the next big mid-season update for Hearthstone. Prepare to add 35 brand new cards via a mini-expansion called Onyxia's Lair. All 35 cards were revealed over the past three days and now all that's left is to wait for the big drop, which is scheduled for this Tuesday.

Shacknews has gathered up all 35 Onyxia's Lair Mini-Set cards for your reference. Here are all of the cards, sorted by rarity:

Legendary

(10) Raid Boss Onyxia (8/8) (Neutral, Dragon): Rush . Immune while you control a Whelp. Battlecry : Summon six 2/1 Whelps with Rush .

(Neutral, Dragon): . while you control a Whelp. : Summon six 2/1 Whelps with . (8) Haleh, Matron Protectorate (4/12) (Mage, Dragon): After you cast a spell, deal 4 damage randomly split among all enemies.

(Mage, Dragon): After you cast a spell, deal 4 damage randomly split among all enemies. (6) Mi'da, Pure Light (4/6) (Priest): Divine Shield, Lifesteal. Deathrattle : Shuffle a Fragment into your deck that resummons Mi'da when drawn.

(Priest): : Shuffle a Fragment into your deck that resummons Mi'da when drawn. (8) Kazakusan (8/8) (Neutral, Dragon): Battlecry: If all minions in your deck are Dragons, craft a custom deck of Treasures.

Epic

(3) Whelp Bonker (1/5) (Neutral): Frenzy and Honorable Kill: Draw a card.

Rare

(8) Smokescreen (Rogue): Draw 5 cards. Trigger any Deathrattles drawn.

(Rogue): Draw 5 cards. Trigger any drawn. (6) Impfestation (Warlock, Fel): Summon a 3/3 Dread Imp to attack each enemy minion.

(Warlock, Fel): Summon a 3/3 Dread Imp to attack each enemy minion. (5) Don't Stand in the Fire! (Shaman, Fire): Deal 10 damage randomly split among all enemy minions. Overload: (1)

(Shaman, Fire): Deal 10 damage randomly split among all enemy minions. (5) Deep Breath (Mage, Fire): Deal 1 damage to a minion and its neighbors. (Improved by number of other spells in your hand.)

(Mage, Fire): Deal 1 damage to a minion and its neighbors. (5) Boomkin (4/5) (Druid): Choose One - Restore 8 Health to your hero; or Deal 4 damage.

(Druid): - Restore 8 Health to your hero; or Deal 4 damage. (4) Raid Negotiator (Druid): Battlecry : Discover a Choose One card. It has both effects combined.

(Druid): : a card. It has both effects combined. (4) Lightmaw Netherdrake (4/4) (Priest, Dragon): Battlecry : If you're holding a Holy and a Shadow spell, deal 3 damage to all other minions.

(Priest, Dragon): : If you're holding a Holy and a Shadow spell, deal 3 damage to all other minions. (4) Gear Grubber (4/5) (Neutral): Taunt . If you end the turn with any unspent mana, reduce this card's Cost by (1).

(Neutral): . If you end the turn with any unspent mana, reduce this card's Cost by (1). (2) Dragonbane Shot (Hunter): Deal 2 damage. Honorable Kill : Add a Dragonbane Shot to your hand.

(Hunter): Deal 2 damage. : Add a Dragonbane Shot to your hand. (2) Bracing Cold (Shaman, Frost): Restore 5 Health to your hero. Reduce the Cost of a random spell in your hand by (2).

(Shaman, Frost): Restore 5 Health to your hero. Reduce the Cost of a random spell in your hand by (2). (2) Battle Vicar (1/3) (Paladin): Battlecry : Discover a Holy spell.

(Paladin): : a Holy spell. (1) Wings of Hate (Demon Hunter): Summon two 1/1 Felwings. (Upgrades when you have 5 Mana.)

(Demon Hunter): Summon two 1/1 Felwings. (1) Shoulder Check (Warrior): Tradeable : Give a minion +2/+1 and Rush .

(Warrior): : Give a minion +2/+1 and . (1) Curse of Agony (Warlock): Shuffle three Agonies into the opponent's deck. They deal Fatigue damage when drawn.

Common

(10) Drakefire Amulet (Mage, Fire): Tradeable : Discover 2 Dragons. Summon them.

(Mage, Fire): : 2 Dragons. Summon them. (7) Scale of Onyxia (Druid): Fill your board with 2/1 Whelps with Rush .

(Druid): Fill your board with 2/1 Whelps with . (5) Spawn of Deathwing (6/6) (Warlock, Dragon): Battlecry : Destroy a random enemy minion. Discard a random card.

(Warlock, Dragon): : Destroy a random enemy minion. Discard a random card. (5) Pet Collector (3/3) (Hunter): Battlecry : Summon a Beast from your deck that costs (5) or less.

(Hunter): : Summon a Beast from your deck that costs (5) or less. (4) Razorglaive Sentinel (5/4) (Demon Hunter): After you play the left or right-most card in your hand, draw a card.

(Demon Hunter): After you play the left or right-most card in your hand, draw a card. (5) Onyxian Warder (Neutral, Dragon): Battlecry : If you're holding a Dragon, summon two 2/1 Whelps with Rush .

(Neutral, Dragon): : If you're holding a Dragon, summon two 2/1 Whelps with . (4) Onyxian Drake (4/5) (Warrior, Dragon): Taunt. Battlecry : Deal damage equal to your Armor to an enemy minion.

(Warrior, Dragon): : Deal damage equal to your Armor to an enemy minion. (3) Tooth of Nefarian (Rogue): Deal 3 damage. Honorable Kill : Discover a spell from another class.

(Rogue): Deal 3 damage. : a spell from another class. (3) Stormwind Avenger (1/5) (Paladin): After you cast a spell on this minion, it gains +2 Attack.

(Paladin): After you cast a spell on this minion, it gains +2 Attack. (3) SI:7 Smuggler (1/3) (Rogue): Battlecry : Summon a random minion with Cost equal to the amount of SI:7 cards you've played this game.

(Rogue): : Summon a random minion with Cost equal to the amount of SI:7 cards you've played this game. (3) Horn of Wrathion (Priest): Draw a minion. If it's a Dragon, summon two 2/1 Whelps with Rush .

(Priest): Draw a minion. If it's a Dragon, summon two 2/1 Whelps with . (2) Spirit Mount (Shaman): Give a minion +1/+2 and Spell Damage +1 . When it dies, summon a Spirit Raptor.

(Shaman): Give a minion +1/+2 and . When it dies, summon a Spirit Raptor. (2) Ring of Courage (Paladin): Tradeable : Give a minion +1/+1. Repeat for each enemy minion.

(Paladin): : Give a minion +1/+1. Repeat for each enemy minion. (2) Keen Reflex (Demon Hunter): Deal 1 damage to all minions. Honorable Kill : Gain +1 Attack this turn.

(Demon Hunter): Deal 1 damage to all minions. : Gain +1 Attack this turn. (2) Furious Howl (Hunter): Draw a card. Repeat until you have at least 3 cards.

(Hunter): Draw a card. Repeat until you have at least 3 cards. (1) Hit It Very Hard (Warrior): Gain +10 Attack and "Can't attack heroes" this turn.

The Hearthstone: Onyxia's Lair Mini-Set will release Tuesday, February 15. It will sell for $14.99 USD or 2,000 in-game Gold. Cards will also be thrown into random Fractured in Alterac Valley card packs. For more, check out the Hearthstone website.