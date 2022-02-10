New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Hearthstone update 22.4 patch notes introduce Onyxia's Lair Mini-Set

Halfway through the latest expansion, Hearthstone is shaking things up with some more new cards.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Hearthstone meta has become a fierce battlefield, filled with Pirate Warriors, Ramp Druids, Quest Demon Hunters, and Hero Power Mages. However, it's time for things to shake up once again with the latest mid-season mini-set. This latest one will be released with Tuesday's 22.4 patch and will take players into Onyxia's Lair, as players prepare to pick up cards related to the daughter of Deathwing.

What cards can players expect to see? Well, that's largely unknown. Blizzard is keeping the full set under wraps for now. Of course, since the set is supposed to release next week, don't expect these cards to stay secret for very long. Look for the Onyxia's Lair Mini-Set to be available on Tuesday, February 15 for $14.99 USD or 2,000 in-game Gold.

While players wait for that, they can also look forward to major updates to the Battlegrounds and Mercenaries modes. Battlegrounds, specifically, will get more than a few new Heroes and Budddies. (Those are coming, too, though, don't worry.) The biggest addition to Battlegrounds will be an update to the mode's animations. Rather than the same attack animation that players are used to, all characters can now be equipped with new Astral Impact finishers. That means new animations will play whenever characters win a round, as well as a bonus one that plays after winning a round by over 15 damage.

Meanwhile, Mercenaries will see a handful of new characters introduced. Look for Long’xin (Legendary Caster), Xuen (Epic Fighter), Niuzao (Rare Protector), Yu’lon (Rare Protector), and Chi-Ji (Epic Caster) to join the party this Tuesday.

Lastly, look for a new Book of Mercenaries to visit Bru'kan and wrap up this story just shy of the Standard year rotation, which is just a few months away. There's a lot to look at for the 22.4 patch, so be sure to check out the Hearthstone website for more information.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola