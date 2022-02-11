Wordle's move to the NYT website has reset some player streaks The New York Times is currently investigating the issue.

The popular browser-based word game Wordle has officially moved over to the New York Times website following the company's acquisition of the game on January 31.

For dedicated Wordle players, you should be able to see most of your stats carried over such as win count or number of games played, however, one stat seems to have been left out – streaks.

A number of Wordle players have reported their streaks have been reset following Wordle’s move to the New York Times website, a situation that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the New York Times who tweeted about investigating the issue.

In addition to investigating the issue, the New York Times had advice for “Wordlers” to help them preserve their stats and streaks.

Morning, Wordlers! To preserve your streaks, please open the old URL last used to play Wordle. This will automatically redirect to the NYT Wordle page, carrying your streaks with you. — NYTimes Wordplay (@NYTimesWordplay) February 11, 2022

Essentially, you’re going to want to open Wordle from its old page URL prior to its move to the NYT website, and from there the website should automatically redirect you to the NYT Wordle page. In doing this, Wordle players should be able to bring their streaks with them.

If you go directly to the new Wordle page on the New York Times website without being redirected from the old page, your stats may not carry over. This and more can be read about on the FAQ page for Wordle on the NYT website.

In the FAQ, you’ll find a variety of helpful questions and answers, including one regarding game statistics and streaks not migrating correctly. The reply to this question in particular is as follows:

“We have automatically transferred your game statistics to Wordle’s new home on New York Times Games. If your data looks a little different than you remember, first ensure you are opening the game on the same device and browser you used previously. Your game data is stored locally on your browser and your statistics will automatically transfer without any additional action on your part.”

To avoid losing your streaks, it's recommended that you use the old URL for Wordle and let it redirect to the new URL for Wordle on the New York Times website.

Kinks in an operation like moving a browser-based game like Wordle to a new location – in this case the New York Times website – isn’t necessarily surprising. However, it is understandably frustrating for Wordle players who’ve enjoyed the game and tracking their stats in it to see these stats wiped.

So to avoid this now that the Wordle website has moved, again, you’re going to want to use the old URL for Wordle and simply let it redirect you to the NYT page for Wordle to ensure your stats are carried over.

