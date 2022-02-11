GTA Online Short Trips co-op story opened to all players Originally only available after completing recent The Contract content, any GTA player can now take on a co-op story featuring Franklin and Lamar.

Lamar was a pretty notable character in the main story of Grand Theft Auto 5 as one of Franklin’s closest confidantes from his original neighborhood. Even in the time since the game came out, many probably remember Lamar from his often-memed smack talk at Franklin on the latter’s front porch. With Franklin having moved up and taken a front role in the recent GTA Online story content, Lamar also came back with a story of his own, but you had to earn it through playing The Contract. Now, anyone can take on the Short Trips co-op missions and check out the latest story as they play as Franklin or Lamar.

Rockstar announced the opening of the Short Trips co-op story to all players in a Rockstar Newswire post on February 11, 2022. As of a new update, players can now jump right into the Short Trips co-op story from the Jobs menu in GTA Online. Previously, this chapter was only playable after players had completed the story missions in The Contract content, which featured Dr. Dre.

Short Trips brings us back to what’s going on with Lamar in the ongoing narrative. Have made moves to position himself in the business of legal marijuana dispensary, Lamar is aiming to move up just like Franklin did. Unfortunately, even with cannabis legalized, illegal drug dealers haven’t gone away so much as changed their game to undercut legit business. With that, Lamar calls in favors from Franklin to aid him in getting his business off the ground and keep illicit competition from choking him out of the game. Short Trips is a series of co-op story missions casting players in the role of either Lamar or Franklin and can now be played without any prerequisites.

With Short Trips now available to anyone, Rockstar is also offering two-times GTA$ and RP bonuses to players that play the content throughout this coming week. For further updates and new content in Grand Theft Auto Online, keep it tuned right here at Shacknews.