Zynga (ZNGA) Q4 2021 earnings results miss revenue and EPS expectations Zynga's out with their Q4 2021 earnings release, and the numbers are not great. It probably doesn't matter since Take-Two Interactive has already acquired them, but check out the results here.

Zynga is out with their first earnings release since announcing the acquisition by Take-Two Interative, and the company appears to have missed both Wall Street's revenue and EPS estimates. Zynga reported Q4 2021 revenue of $695 million, missing expectations of $720 million. EPS came in at a loss of 6 cents/share versus expectations of a profit of 9 cents/share. The stock is barely moving in afterhours trading because the TTWO deal is providing a floor to shares.

Here are some highlights of Zynga's Q4 2021 earnings release:

: We achieved our highest-ever annual revenue of $2,801 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year, and our best-ever annual bookings of $2,826 million, up 24% year-over-year. Online game revenue was a record $2,249 million, up 35% year-over-year, and user pay bookings were a record $2,265 million, up 15% year-over-year. Advertising & other revenue was a record $551 million, up 79% year-over-year, and advertising & other bookings were a record $561 million, up 83% year-over-year. Audience Metrics : Record annual average mobile DAUs were 39 million, up 41% year-over-year, and all-time best annual average mobile MAUs were 184 million, up 107% year-over-year. Annual mobile ABPU of $0.194 decreased by 12% year-over-year.

Due to the pending transaction with Take-Two Interactive Software announced on January 10, 2022, Zynga is not hosting a conference call or providing forward guidance in connection with the release of its quarterly results.

