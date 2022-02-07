New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call here

Here's how you can listen to the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
1

Take Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the most influential publishers in the video game industry, with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and the NBA 2K series under its belt, among others. With that in mind, it’s good to keep an eye on the company’s financial performance and how it’s impacting its business. Today, the company is set to reveal and discuss its earnings for the latest quarter. Let’s get into how you can listen to Take Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings report.

The Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call will take place today, February 7, following the release of the actual earnings report. We’ll be streaming the call in its entirety over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. After the conclusion of the call, we’ll upload the full recording over to our YouTube channel.

During the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call, executives at the video game company will talk about how it’s performed over the latest quarter, discussing revenue and earnings-per-share. We’ll also hear about the studio’s recently released and ongoing titles, with GTA Online likely to make an appearance.

There’s a decent chance that we’ll get some news out of the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call. If that happens, you can expect to read about it here. For more on the financial side of the video game industry, Shacknews is your place.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

