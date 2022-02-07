Listen to the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call.

Take Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the most influential publishers in the video game industry, with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and the NBA 2K series under its belt, among others. With that in mind, it’s good to keep an eye on the company’s financial performance and how it’s impacting its business. Today, the company is set to reveal and discuss its earnings for the latest quarter. Let’s get into how you can listen to Take Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings report.

The Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call will take place today, February 7, following the release of the actual earnings report. We’ll be streaming the call in its entirety over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. After the conclusion of the call, we’ll upload the full recording over to our YouTube channel.

During the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2022 earnings call, executives at the video game company will talk about how it’s performed over the latest quarter, discussing revenue and earnings-per-share. We’ll also hear about the studio’s recently released and ongoing titles, with GTA Online likely to make an appearance.

There’s a decent chance that we’ll get some news out of the Take Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call. If that happens, you can expect to read about it here. For more on the financial side of the video game industry, Shacknews is your place.