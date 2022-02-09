Turn Kirby into Carby in Kirby and the Forgotten Land What a mouthful.

During today’s Nintendo Direct, we got a fresh look at the upcoming Kirby release, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. By and large, the standout of the trailer was Kirby’s new ability, Mouthful Mode.

The ability is shown in full, with Kirby pulling an old, rusty car into his mouth and becoming Car Mouth – which we affectionately refer to as Carby. But that's not all... Kirby can consume and transform into a wealth of different things from a vending machine with Vending Mouth, to a cone with Cone Mouth, and even a flying glider with Arch Mouth!

The ability feels reminiscent of Cappy in Super Mario Odyssey, as it’s used to help Kirby traverse through different areas of the game, solve puzzles, and deal with enemies in hilarious ways, like shooting cans at them with Vending Mouth.

Vending Mouth lets Kirby shoot cans at anyone who dares cross his path.

The trailer had more to show than just things Kirby is able to fit into his mouth though, with a look at Waddle Dee Town. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Waddle Dee Town will grow as Kirby rescues Waddle Dees, and more resources will be made available.

For example, you’ll be able to evolve familiar copy abilities at Waddle Dee’s Weapon Shop, with an example shown in the trailer of The Cutter evolving into Chakram Cutter. Not only will this improve Kirby’s attacks, it’ll also change up his appearance, with some truly adorable outfits on display in the trailer like the ones for Noble Ranger and Toy Hammer.

Overall, Kirby and the Forgotten Land looks absolutely amazing. We can’t wait to see all of the strange, unexpected things that Kirby can fit into his mouth (keep your mind out of the gutter on that one haha), and we can’t wait to play around with Kirby’s abilities, evolving them and improving them and seeing Kirby in a plethora of different outfits and styles.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land races its way Carby style to Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022. For more of what was shown during the February 9 Nintendo Direct, be sure to check out our full recap!