Watch Twitch Rivals' Streamer Bowl III Fortnite tournament here

NFL pros team up with Twitch streamers once again to battle in Fortnite for charity. Watch the whole event here!
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Super Bowl is this weekend and the march to this Sunday's final NFL game of the season includes many celebrations of the game itself. This extends out to the video game world, where the gaming public and the football fanatics lock hands in anticipation of the upcoming clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. For Twitch, this means putting together the Streamer Bowl III, bringing together content creators, NFL players, and Fortnite.

The Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl III Fortnite tournament will take place on Wednesday, February 9 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. It will take place exclusively on the Twitch Rivals channel, but you can also check out the embed above, in case you don't want to leave this page.

For the uninitiated, Streamer Bowl III is an elimination-style Fortnite Battle Royale Trios tournament. Games will be conducted with three-person teams, comprised of one Twitch streamer, one professional NFL player, and one Twitch Community Champion. Sessions will be conducted in a private lobby for four rounds. Everyone will be competing for charity, as well as bragging rights.

Here are the teams:

Streamer Bowl III participants
NFL Pro Twitch Streamer
Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers) Alixxa
Amani Oruwariye (Detroit Lions) Aydan
Anthony Barr (Minnesota Vikings) brookeab
Anthony Hines III (Los Angeles Rams) Chica
Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers) Clix
Avonte Maddox (Philadelphia Eagles) Bugha
Boston Scott (Philadelphia Eagles) deyyszn
Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) Elded
JaQuan Hardy (Dallas Cowboys) Jelty
Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) loserfruit
JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) LosPollosTV
Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) NateHill
Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) NickEh30
Kurt Benkert (Green Bay Packers) NICKMERCS
Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) pgod
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (Baltimore Ravens) Replays
Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) StableRonaldo
Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) Swagg
Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) Symfuhny
-- SypherPK

Here is how many points teams can earn for their final placements in each game:

  • 1st place - 30
  • 2nd place - 26
  • 3rd place - 24
  • 4th place - 22
  • 5th place - 21
  • 6th place - 20
  • 7th place - 19
  • 8th place - 18
  • 9th place - 17
  • 10th place - 16
  • 11th place - 14
  • 12th place - 13
  • 13th place - 12
  • 14th place - 11
  • 15th place - 10
  • 16th place - 9
  • 17th place - 8
  • 18th-20th place - 5

An additional two points are awarded for each elimination.

The full bracket is available over on the Twitch Rivals website, along with the donation prize pool. Streamer Bowl III will continue throughout the day and conclude at 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET with a performance from Murda Beatz. For more on Fortnite, Twitch, and everything else in games, keep it here on Shacknews.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

