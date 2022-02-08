New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Nintendo Direct of 2022 coming this week

Nintendo is ready to show off around 40 minutes of new gameplay in a new presentation this week.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
6

As we get further into the gaming year, we were bound to hear something from Nintendo regarding the latest games coming to its catalogue. The Nintendo Switch is still running strong and the publisher shows no signs of slowing down. With that in mind, it was only a matter of time before we learned of when the next Nintendo Direct presentation would be. Fortunately, the wait is over. The next one is coming this week.

Nintendo announced its first Nintendo Direct presentation of 2022 on the Nintendo Twitter on February 8, 2022. Coming on February 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Nintendo YouTube channel, Nintendo has announced that it will be showing off about 40 minutes worth of new information on games that are specifically set to launch in the first half of 2022. Some of it may possibly be new details on games we’ve heard of already, but Nintendo is also known for making surprise announcements. We could see a game or two come out of nowhere with a release date set anywhere from the same day to just weeks out.

Regardless, it’s exciting to see news from Nintendo coming into the middle of February. Many were speculating on when the company would have its next presentation after a pretty solid 2021 that included the announcement and launch of Metroid Dread to high praise and, perhaps more importantly, good sales. Other solid titles announced and released last year included WarioWare: Get it Together! and Mario Party Superstars.

Meanwhile, we still have a lot to expect out of the Nintendo Switch. Games like the Breath of the Wild sequel, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Triangle Strategy already have our attention this year. It will be interesting to see what else Nintendo has up its sleeve as the latest Nintendo Direct presentation goes live this week. Stay tuned for all announcements from it here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 8, 2022 7:20 AM

      Much needed, Kirby and Rabbids are like only upcoming titles with actual dates right?

      Hoping we get that rumored Mario Kart announcement, but probably not.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 8, 2022 7:55 AM

      Hollow Knight released in February. I can't help but get hopeful (for the 10th time).

      • The Grolar Bear
        reply
        February 8, 2022 7:57 AM

        I still can’t believe that game was only $15 when it came out. They could have easily gotten away with a higher price point.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 8, 2022 7:58 AM

          People have a weird aversion to full-price 2d games, even if they're incredible.

          Like they think it's easier to make one so it should cost $20!

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 8, 2022 7:57 AM

      Are we getting BotW 2 this year?

      how about Metroid Prime Remastered

