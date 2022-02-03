Metroid Dread has sold 2.7 million units since release Metroid Dread sales show a desire for more Samus Aran.

Metroid Dread released to rave reviews, and it seems that the positivity and excitement has paid off for Nintendo. The Big N has reported its Q3 2022 earnings which highlights the success of Metroid Dread. The latest entry in the franchise has managed to sell 2.74 million units since its release.

Nintendo released its Q3 2022 earnings report on February 3, 2022 via its Investor Relations page. While a lot of focus is on the sales numbers of Nintendo Switch consoles, plenty of information is given regarding the success of Nintendo software. Chief among these numbers were the sales of Metroid Dread, which has achieved critical acclaim, making it not so surprising that it has managed to sell 2.74 million units since October of 2021.

The popularity of Metroid Dread places it along the top echelon of Nintendo products. The company has seen huge success with its IPs, with the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now sitting at 43.35 million units sold and Animal Crossing: New Horizon – one of the biggest games of 2020 – now at 37.62 million units sold.

Though Metroid Dread’s genre isn’t as approachable as the likes of Mario Kart or Animal Crossing, these numbers show that there is a surging demanding for this style of titles on Nintendo’s platform. With Metroid Prime 4 still in the works, Nintendo is in a great position to offer Metroid fans even more of the content they love to consume.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more information on Nintendo, from its earnings calls to the announcements of its upcoming titles.