Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Jamais Vu Update massively improves console load times Disco Elysium's latest update gives the console versions some extra punch.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut came out in 2021, bringing a huge expansion to Studio ZA/UM existential detective story as we know it. It also came out in on consoles in 2021, but not every console experience was up to snuff, leaving players with better and worse experiences of Disco Elysium - The Final Cut. Now, a new major update has launched for Disco Elysium that takes direct aim at improving the console experience with improved load times and a ton of bug fixes and tweaks.

Studio ZA/UM launched the Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Jamais Vu Update with a blog post on the game’s website on January 7, 2022. The Jamais Vu Update specifically targets issues on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Particularly, it’s supposed to improve load times when changing scenes by exponential degrees, eliminating long periods of loading throughout the game. It also introduces a wealth of bug fixes and crash fixes to make the game all the more stable from top to bottom on consoles.

The Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Jamais Vu update is out, improving the experience on all console versions of the game.

Here’s the full rundown of fixes in Disco Elysium - The Final Cut’s Jamais Vu Update:

New secret achievements – time to hunt!

Multiple fixes for crashes

Gigantic load time optimisations when switching scenes

Tons of minor bug fixes all across the game

Kim arguably hotter

With these improvements implemented, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut should be an altogether far more enjoyable experience on the likes of Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Final Cut launched in October 2021 is available on all platforms now, having scored our Shacknews Reward for Best Expansion of 2021. The Jamais Vu update is also out now on all console platforms. Stay tuned for further Disco Elysium updates and news right here as it becomes available.