Disco Elysium releases on Xbox and Switch, celebrates with Steam sale It's been two years since Disco Elysium first released, and now it's on all platforms. You no longer have an excuse.

Disco Elysium is one of the greatest games ever made. There, I said it. And now, players on Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally get to experience the thrill of being the best-worst detective in history. To celebrate the release of ZA/UM’s critically-acclaimed title on these two platforms, the game has been discounted on Steam for this week only.

Announced via a press release early on October 12, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch and Xbox. This isn’t your grandfather’s port either, this is a “painstaking re-assembling” of the game. Not only does this Switch and Xbox version benefit from the previous updates to hit the PC edition, it has also received a redesigned user interface experience, font scaling options, and improved legibility to make it the best it can be on console.

As for the Steam sale, those without the aforementioned consoles (who have also been holding out for another sale) can pick up Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 45% off. That’s quite the bargain for one of the great RPGs ever made.

And quite the experience it is. In my Disco Elysium review I stated, “There aren’t a lot of games that make you want to stop everything else you’re doing and play them. Disco Elysium is one of those games.” My closing remarks remain true to this day, “It’s not very often that a game of this calibre comes along. Disco Elysium is mad with psychedelic energy, unabashedly dramatic, and dangerously well-written. I wish, like the detective, I could forget all about Disco Elysium, if only to experience it again as if for the first time. It’s truly one of the greatest RPGs ever released.”

So now’s the time for you to go out there and treat yourself to Disco Elysium on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, or perhaps even Steam if you want to take advantage of the discount.