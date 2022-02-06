Weekend Discussion - February 6, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Safecracker gives his opinion on safecracking in films

There's nothing quite like a heist film. The gathering of the team, the working out of the plan, and eventually dealing with the safe or vault. Have you ever wondered how realistic these films are? I mean, we all suspend our disbelief and accept that what's being shown is realistic. But sometimes it's a bit far-fetched. It's interesting to hear McOmie's thoughts on all of the hottest safecracking scenes.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It certainly wouldn't be a Sam Chandler edition of Weekend Discussion without a bit of Cracking the Cryptic. I absolutely adore this YouTube channel, with its hosts Simon and Mark. I don't fancy myself very good at sudokus, but what I do love is seeing and hearing how the two of them approach these sorts of logic puzzles.

Coffee and its effect on society

This is a rather eye-opening look into how coffee has impacted society, specifically, industry and business. According to Pollan, it would appear that society has set itself up to account for the affects and need of coffee. Workers can now toil longer into the night, and nightshifts are a thing thanks to the advent of coffee.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Minimalist designs rule

really miss the days when teaser posters were just striking minimalist art design with no mention of a title whatsoever pic.twitter.com/9Qq7il31rY — rob trench (@robtrench) February 4, 2022

Whether it's movie posters, book covers, or home decor, I love it.

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Hank tries to unwind with the boys and they almost drown. Good times.

Destiny 2 players! Get your codes here!

📢 Destiny 2 PSA 🚨



The Witch Queen Collector's Edition Emblem codes have been discovered! These codes are universal.



PHV-6LF-9CP



F99-KPX-NCF



6LJ-GH7-TPA



VA7-L7H-PNC



Redeem on the Bungie website here: https://t.co/vCAiClYaXB #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/QESPfecD8J — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 5, 2022

These hidden codes give you some sweet emblems.

Printers and scanners are the worst

y'all, I lost my passport two years ago and have been using the same PDF scan as a substitute ever since.



this is where I found it today pic.twitter.com/3anuTGOOXz — cal is fine (@_callumknight) January 31, 2022

They're not starting to steal passports!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's having a great snooze. If you like this photo, there are plenty more to see on Shackpets! This is Shacknews' first official app and it's all about your cute pets. Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pets and see which one the community votes is the cutest!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.