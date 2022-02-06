Weekend Discussion - February 6, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Safecracker gives his opinion on safecracking in films
There's nothing quite like a heist film. The gathering of the team, the working out of the plan, and eventually dealing with the safe or vault. Have you ever wondered how realistic these films are? I mean, we all suspend our disbelief and accept that what's being shown is realistic. But sometimes it's a bit far-fetched. It's interesting to hear McOmie's thoughts on all of the hottest safecracking scenes.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It certainly wouldn't be a Sam Chandler edition of Weekend Discussion without a bit of Cracking the Cryptic. I absolutely adore this YouTube channel, with its hosts Simon and Mark. I don't fancy myself very good at sudokus, but what I do love is seeing and hearing how the two of them approach these sorts of logic puzzles.
Coffee and its effect on society
This is a rather eye-opening look into how coffee has impacted society, specifically, industry and business. According to Pollan, it would appear that society has set itself up to account for the affects and need of coffee. Workers can now toil longer into the night, and nightshifts are a thing thanks to the advent of coffee.
Minimalist designs rule
really miss the days when teaser posters were just striking minimalist art design with no mention of a title whatsoever pic.twitter.com/9Qq7il31rY— rob trench (@robtrench) February 4, 2022
Whether it's movie posters, book covers, or home decor, I love it.
King of the Hill screens
February 4, 2022
In this episode, Hank tries to unwind with the boys and they almost drown. Good times.
Destiny 2 players! Get your codes here!
📢 Destiny 2 PSA 🚨— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 5, 2022
The Witch Queen Collector's Edition Emblem codes have been discovered! These codes are universal.
PHV-6LF-9CP
F99-KPX-NCF
6LJ-GH7-TPA
VA7-L7H-PNC
Redeem on the Bungie website here: https://t.co/vCAiClYaXB #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/QESPfecD8J
These hidden codes give you some sweet emblems.
Printers and scanners are the worst
y'all, I lost my passport two years ago and have been using the same PDF scan as a substitute ever since.— cal is fine (@_callumknight) January 31, 2022
this is where I found it today pic.twitter.com/3anuTGOOXz
They're not starting to steal passports!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- The Murderer - Cvlt Ov The Svn
- Pieces - It's Alive
- Get Through This - Art of Dying
- Armageddon - Blue Stahli
