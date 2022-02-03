ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 4 It's time to lock and load as we dive into some more Big Team Battle to build better teamwork.

It’s Friday here in Australia, but I hear it’s still Thursday over in the States. To bring a little bit of that Friday energy into your home, let’s get together and enjoy some Halo Infinite. Today, I’ll be streaming some Big Team Battle with a bunch of Shacknews staff and you can watch the fun unfold from 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite livestream is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. and last for a couple of hours. In this week’s episode, we’re no doubt going to dive into some Big Team Battle and see if we can play on something other than Deadlock for six games in a row.

Unfortunately, the Cyber Showdown event has ended, taking with it the incredibly moreish Attrition mode. Thankfully, this mode will apparently be working its way back into the game, but for now we have to contend with the Fracture: Tenrai event, which utilizes Fiesta to earn cosmetics. Not exactly my favorite mode.

In the event that Big Team Battle doesn’t play nice, you can expect that we’ll shuffle around through the other game modes on offer in Halo Infinite. We’re partial to a bit of Tactical Slayer and the standard Team Slayer. Maybe I’ll even make everyone fight me in a custom game. Anything goes! So tune in and have some fun.

I’d also like to take this moment to thank all of our followers and subscribers. Your time with us means the world and helps us to continue creating content. For those who have linked Amazon Prime to Twitch, make sure you use your free monthly sub to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps a whole lot.