ShackStream: Heading to San Francisco in Rainbow Six Extraction It's time to continue our studies of the invading alien species as we head to San Francisco in Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Extraction.

On this week's stream, we're jumping back into Rainbow Six Extraction and visit the San Francisco region for the first time. Join Jan and his squad in their quest to analyze more of the alien threat, and to attempt not to lose more valuable operators in the process.

Two weeks ago, the team cleared out most of the Manhattan region and learned valuable lessons in the process. We'll see if these translate into smarter decisions and more success this week. All we know for sure that there will be lots of fun and scary moments. For more details and to see what we thought about Rainbow Six Extraction, check out the Shacknews Rainbow Six Extraction review.

If you're looking forward to the next time Shack Air takes to the skies, you'll be happy to know that we're heading back into the DHC-6 Twin Otter next week. Jan has a flight to Nepal and Mount Everest planned that will surely be exciting.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel.