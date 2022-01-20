ShackStream: Fighting for our lives in Rainbow Six Extraction Join us as we dive into Ubisoft's latest tactical co-op shooter and try to rescue our operators that we so carelessly lost in previous missions.

On today's stream, we'll take a brief departure from flying, farming, and trucking, and instead head into the dangerous world of Rainbow Six Extraction. Several of our operators desperately need rescuing after having been encased in stasis during prior failed missions.

For those unaware, Rainbow Six Extraction is Ubisoft's latest tactical online PVE co-op experience that pits three operators against an unknown alien threat. The consequences of mission failure are real, as we'll undoubtedly demonstrate in today's stream. For more details and to see what we thought about it, check out the Shacknews Rainbow Six Extraction review.

If you're looking forward to the next time Shack Air takes to the skies, you'll be happy to know that we'll head take our very first look at the Aerosoft DHC-6 Twin Otter next week. Until then, join us to watch us slaughter some aliens, or scream like little girls, whichever happens first.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.