ShackStream: Fighting for our lives in Rainbow Six Extraction

Join us as we dive into Ubisoft's latest tactical co-op shooter and try to rescue our operators that we so carelessly lost in previous missions.
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
On today's stream, we'll take a brief departure from flying, farming, and trucking, and instead head into the dangerous world of Rainbow Six Extraction. Several of our operators desperately need rescuing after having been encased in stasis during prior failed missions.

For those unaware, Rainbow Six Extraction is Ubisoft's latest tactical online PVE co-op experience that pits three operators against an unknown alien threat. The consequences of mission failure are real, as we'll undoubtedly demonstrate in today's stream. For more details and to see what we thought about it, check out the Shacknews Rainbow Six Extraction review.

If you're looking forward to the next time Shack Air takes to the skies, you'll be happy to know that we'll head take our very first look at the Aerosoft DHC-6 Twin Otter next week. Until then, join us to watch us slaughter some aliens, or scream like little girls, whichever happens first.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

