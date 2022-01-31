New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation State of Play coming this week

Sony is set to show off a wealth of new footage and details regarding the latest return of Polyphony Digital's cutting-edge racing sim.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
4

PlayStation racing fans rejoice. There’s a big new PlayStation State of Play coming and if you were hoping to hear all about Gran Turismo 7, this is going to be the one. Sony has officially announced that the next State of Play will air this week and will be entirely focused on showing off new gameplay footage and details of the upcoming racer, which is currently scheduled for release in early March 2022.

Sony announced details on the upcoming PlayStation State of Play in a post on the PlayStation Blog on January 31, 2022. According to Sony, the first State of Play of 2022 will be coming on February 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The event will air on both the PlayStation YouTube and PlayStation Twitch channels. Said to be around 30 minutes in length, this particular State of Play will focus entirely on Gran Turismo 7 with a wealth of new PS5 footage to show - no other games such as God of War or Horizon Forbidden West are to be expected.

Gran Turismo 7 stands to be PlayStation’s next big racer. It will be launching on both PS4 and PS5, but is said in particular to be able to show off a great extent of what the PS5 can do. The game had also been delayed from a launch in 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related issues affecting the studio, but is currently slated for release on March 4, 2022.

Nonetheless, the Gran Turismo franchise has long been PlayStation’s first-party answer to franchises like Forza with mainline entries like Gran Turismo 6 serving as benchmarks of the consoles they’ve launched on. It will remain to be seen if Gran Turismo 7 carries that same pedigree, but we’ll get to see soon enough what’s under the hood. Stay tuned as the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play kicks off this week with all the latest info on the game.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola