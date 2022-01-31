Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation State of Play coming this week Sony is set to show off a wealth of new footage and details regarding the latest return of Polyphony Digital's cutting-edge racing sim.

PlayStation racing fans rejoice. There’s a big new PlayStation State of Play coming and if you were hoping to hear all about Gran Turismo 7, this is going to be the one. Sony has officially announced that the next State of Play will air this week and will be entirely focused on showing off new gameplay footage and details of the upcoming racer, which is currently scheduled for release in early March 2022.

Sony announced details on the upcoming PlayStation State of Play in a post on the PlayStation Blog on January 31, 2022. According to Sony, the first State of Play of 2022 will be coming on February 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The event will air on both the PlayStation YouTube and PlayStation Twitch channels. Said to be around 30 minutes in length, this particular State of Play will focus entirely on Gran Turismo 7 with a wealth of new PS5 footage to show - no other games such as God of War or Horizon Forbidden West are to be expected.

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 stands to be PlayStation’s next big racer. It will be launching on both PS4 and PS5, but is said in particular to be able to show off a great extent of what the PS5 can do. The game had also been delayed from a launch in 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related issues affecting the studio, but is currently slated for release on March 4, 2022.

Nonetheless, the Gran Turismo franchise has long been PlayStation’s first-party answer to franchises like Forza with mainline entries like Gran Turismo 6 serving as benchmarks of the consoles they’ve launched on. It will remain to be seen if Gran Turismo 7 carries that same pedigree, but we’ll get to see soon enough what’s under the hood. Stay tuned as the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play kicks off this week with all the latest info on the game.