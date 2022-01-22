Weekend Discussion - January 22, 2022

Greetings, Shacknews! The weekend is here, so let's chat with this latest edition of Weekend Discussion, shall we?

Fortnite taps the Arcane again

Fortnite is getting its second character from League of Legends' Arcane show.

If you're reading this, head to the Shop now.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening, starting with the start of a new Call of Duty League season. Enjoy this one, because who knows what's happening next year?

We move to this week's LCS action:

And for the Apex Legends fans out there, the ALGS Pro League is in its playoffs!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

An M&M redesign we can get behind

that’s more like it pic.twitter.com/es474rsybj — the r is silent (@a1andar) January 21, 2022

I'd ask what Tucker Carlson's chyron would read for this, but nothing's topping this for pure comedy value:

Tucker: If you look at him, the orange M&M does appear very anxious. Maybe he doesn’t like all the ugly new shoes he sees around him. Maybe he liked the sexy boots. pic.twitter.com/ePlcMXZJKW — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022

Louder for those in the back

we should listen to this guy pic.twitter.com/AdmxUYANYV — Zenaida Huerta (@zxnaida) January 22, 2022

Somehow not loud enough. Maybe if he was "1980s professional wrestler" loud.

The future stinks

Making phone that can call the past or future. pic.twitter.com/GYE2jg1pTe — City (@CalebCity) January 22, 2022

Technology just keeps running amok, doesn't it?

Runny babbits

pic.twitter.com/560CCf0pn9 — Have you ever seen rabbits doing work (@rabbitdoingwork) January 22, 2022

That's the look you get when you cut one right into the camera.

Something for Killer Instinct 2, please

this shouldve been fulgores taunt lmao @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/wUUeFv2o8N — Anthony Rivera (@Insightfxlz) January 22, 2022

Yes, that includes Rash's Pepsiman outfit.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Danhausen hangs out with the guys he's made famous: The sons of Mr. Ass, Austin and Colton! THE ASS BOYS!

Tonight in video game music

In anticipation of the upcoming Final Fantasy 5 pixel remaster, Rebecca E Tripp delivers this orchestral arrangement.

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into another playoff Sunday. Are you ready for the week ahead? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.