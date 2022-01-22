New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - January 22, 2022

Catching up with esports, Fortnite, M&Ms, and Danhausen, this is your Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Greetings, Shacknews! The weekend is here, so let's chat with this latest edition of Weekend Discussion, shall we?

Fortnite taps the Arcane again

Fortnite is getting its second character from League of Legends' Arcane show.

If you're reading this, head to the Shop now.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening, starting with the start of a new Call of Duty League season. Enjoy this one, because who knows what's happening next year?

We move to this week's LCS action:

And for the Apex Legends fans out there, the ALGS Pro League is in its playoffs!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. It's your one stop shop for esports and the occasional Sauce Talk.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

An M&M redesign we can get behind

I'd ask what Tucker Carlson's chyron would read for this, but nothing's topping this for pure comedy value:

Louder for those in the back

Somehow not loud enough. Maybe if he was "1980s professional wrestler" loud.

The future stinks

Technology just keeps running amok, doesn't it?

Runny babbits

That's the look you get when you cut one right into the camera.

Something for Killer Instinct 2, please

Yes, that includes Rash's Pepsiman outfit.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Danhausen hangs out with the guys he's made famous: The sons of Mr. Ass, Austin and Colton! THE ASS BOYS!

Tonight in video game music

In anticipation of the upcoming Final Fantasy 5 pixel remaster, Rebecca E Tripp delivers this orchestral arrangement.

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into another playoff Sunday. Remember to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury! For just as little as $1/month, writers like me can continue bringing you the daily news, the latest guides, and fun features like this every single day. Are you ready for the week ahead? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

