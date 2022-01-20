Rocket League's Neon Nights event gets dirty with Grimes next week Rocket League's next event is getting musical with singer Grimes.

For Rocket League's first event of 2022, the team at Psyonix has a special collaboration lined up. If you're a fan of Rocket League and also a fan of Grimes, the Neon Nights event is going to be for you. Psyonix announced the latest event on Thursday, revealing the return of a limited time game mode, as well as a slew of GRIMES-related rewards.

Neon Nights will see the return of the Heatseeker Ricochet mode, which was last seen in November. For those unfamiliar with the rules, Heatseeker Ricochet means that whenever contact is made with the ball, the ball will immediately move towards the opposing team's goal. Throughout this back and forth, the ball will gradually gain speed with every touch.

In addition to this limited time mode, look for new Event Challenges. These will allow players to unlock a variety of Grimes-themed items, including player anthems, a gravitator, topper, fireworks, and more. If you're looking for even more items, you can earn Golden Moons throughout the event.

The Neon Nights event will also coincide with the Lunar New Year, so Psyonix will be celebrating that, too. As soon as the Neon Nights event starts, players can enter the Item Shop and claim a special Year of the Tiger bundle for free.

Rocket League's Neon Nights event will begin on Wednesday, January 26. That's the same day that Grimes will release her latest single, Shinigami Eyes. The event will run until Tuesday, February 8 and should offer a good opportunity to catch up with any Season 5 challenges. For more on what to expect from this event, be sure to check out the Rocket League website.