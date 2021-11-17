Rocket League Season 5 Stage challenges & dates Here are all of the Rocket League Season 5 Challenges, as well as their respective dates.

Rocket League Season 5 has begun, and with it comes new content for players to unlock. A lot of this content is unlocked through Battle Pass progression and the completion of challenges. That said, all of Rocket League’s challenges aren’t available from day one; they release in stages throughout the season. We’ve got all of the available Rocket League Season 5 Stage challenges and dates for you here.

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 1 challenges

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 5 Stage 1 challenges, available as of Day One of the season. Free challenges are available for all players, while Premium challenges are exclusive to players that purchase the Rocket Pass.

Free Challenges

Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches

Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

Play 1 PSyonix scheduled Tournament

Get 35 Saves or Epic Saves in Online Matches

Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

Get 5,000 points in Online Matches

Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Get 100 Assists in Online Matches

Get 100 Centers in Online Matches

Earn 5 MVP honors in Online Matches

Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 2 challenges

Check back on December 15 when the Season 5 Stage 2 challenges unlock!

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 3 challenges

Check back on January 12 when the Season 5 Stage 3 challenges unlock!

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 4 challenges

Check back on February 9 when the Season 5 Stage 4 challenges unlock!

Those are all of the available Season 5 challenges in Rocket League. As the season goes on and more Stages are unlocked, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the latest information. Stick with Shacknews for all of your Rocket League needs.