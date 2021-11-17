New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Rocket League Season 5 Stage challenges & dates

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 5 Challenges, as well as their respective dates.
Donovan Erskine
1

Rocket League Season 5 has begun, and with it comes new content for players to unlock. A lot of this content is unlocked through Battle Pass progression and the completion of challenges. That said, all of Rocket League’s challenges aren’t available from day one; they release in stages throughout the season. We’ve got all of the available Rocket League Season 5 Stage challenges and dates for you here.

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 1 challenges

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 5 Stage 1 challenges, available as of Day One of the season. Free challenges are available for all players, while Premium challenges are exclusive to players that purchase the Rocket Pass.

Free Challenges

  • Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Play 1 PSyonix scheduled Tournament
  • Get 35 Saves or Epic Saves in Online Matches
  • Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

  • Get 5,000 points in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
  • Earn 5 MVP honors in Online Matches
  • Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 2 challenges

Check back on December 15 when the Season 5 Stage 2 challenges unlock!

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 3 challenges

Check back on January 12 when the Season 5 Stage 3 challenges unlock!

Rocket League Season 5 Stage 4 challenges

Check back on February 9 when the Season 5 Stage 4 challenges unlock!

Those are all of the available Season 5 challenges in Rocket League. As the season goes on and more Stages are unlocked, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the latest information. Stick with Shacknews for all of your Rocket League needs.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola