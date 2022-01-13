ShackStream: The gang plays Halo Infinite We're playing Halo Infinite tonight, which means you get to see us shoot one another to bits. Come and join in the fun.

It’s that time of the week, where we here at Shacknews gather as a team and play some Halo Infinite. Because Big Team Battle is still being a bit sketchy, you can likely expect a whole lot of custom matches. You can watch the stream right here on Shacknews from 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and wrap about two hours later. Due to my Australian-location, we like to favor a later start time so that I can join in on the fun (and host the stream). So make sure you give the Shack staff some kudos for staying back late for the sole benefit of yours truly.

Now, what can you expect from today’s stream? Well, if last week’s stream is anything to go by you can anticipate a whole lot of custom games ranging from Rumble Pit (free-for-all) to game modes like SWAT (no shields, Battle Rifle only). We might even shake it up with some objective-based games – but that can be our little secret that we spring on the fellas.

No matter what we play, it’s sure to be a good time. While you’re watching, make sure you subscribe using your free monthly sub that you get when you link Amazon Prime to Twitch. It comes at no extra cost to you and it helps us immensely. Check out the Shacknews Livestream Schedule for a look at what other shows you can catch this week and get a good idea of what next week might look like.