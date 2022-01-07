Apple Silicon engineer who lead ARM transition to M1 chips hired by Intel Jeff Wilcox led Apple's move from reliance on Intel to ARM chip architecture with the M1 Chip. Now he's moving into a CTO position at Intel.

The effort to stay on top of the chip game by global-leading companies such as Apple and Intel is one emphasized by the efforts of some key players and said companies’ efforts to keep them on staff. One such player is Jeff Wilcox, who was the director of Mac system architecture and Apple’s successful move from Intel-reliant products to Apple Silicon with the development of the ARM architecture-based M1 Chip. Now, it would seem Intel has poached Wilcox back to its side as Chief Technology Officer of Intel's Fellow and Design Engineering Group.

Wilcox’s move to Intel was announced on his own LinkedIn page fairly recently, as reported by Tom’s Hardware. Wilcox previously worked at Intel, but moved to Apple to take over directorship of its Mac system architecture. Under his guidance, Apple partnered with chip architecture company ARM and launched Apple Silicon, as well as the M1 chip. Formerly based on Intel chips, Apple has since ditched Intel in most of its main products in favor of its own in-house chip designs.

Apple’s move away from Intel is certainly one that didn’t sit well with the latter and it has fostered further competition between the two. Intel has sought to up its game with its new Foundry Services as the company aims to integrate better graphics, systems, and further client needs into single, onboard systems. A part of this expanded approach could be seen in Intel’s CES 2022 keynote in which it had a deeper focus on games and graphics, as well as introducing the new XeSS graphics technology, which will be utilized in Death Stranding’s PC port.

With Tim Wilcox moving back into Intel, he will likely be a major part of Intel’s effort to expand its services and increase its appeal the way he did with Apple. Either way, it would seem the fight is heating up between the two tech giants as Intel scores a key figure in the engineer game.