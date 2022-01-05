New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 105

Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.
Bryan Lefler
1

Happy New Year and a happy Wednesday to all you Shackers! The first skankcore64 of 2022 is upon us at a new hour! My journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America is starting earlier for the foreseeable Wednesdays of the future. You can catch the show at the new time of 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 105 - Eekum Bokum

Erstwhile on skankcore64, I started the 27th game in my N64 full-catalog playthrough project, Banjo-Kazooie. It's due to be released soon on the Expansion Pass for the Nintendo Online service of emulated classics, but you know I'm all about playing the original way. I grew comfortable enough with the game's controls to tackle a couple of worlds on the last stream, but I hope the long holiday break doesn't bring any rustiness.

Tonight, I'll be hunting for the myriad collectibles that are strewn about each area of the game. There's definitely no shortage of them! If you think you know where any cleverly hidden pieces might be lurking, give me a shout and I'll be happy to use your guidance. Make sure you tune in to Shacknews Twitch to see the beginning of another adventure, with only one stream down, there's still tons left to explore!

Thank you to everyone that stops by to hang out and interact with all our hosts during our daily livestreams. Check out our weekly livestream schedule to see our planned content and please consider subscribing to our Twitch channel to keep those livestreams rolling. Our guide on Prime Gaming can show you how to score a free sub each month by linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts!

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

