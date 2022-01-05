ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 105 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Happy New Year and a happy Wednesday to all you Shackers! The first skankcore64 of 2022 is upon us at a new hour! My journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America is starting earlier for the foreseeable Wednesdays of the future. You can catch the show at the new time of 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 105 - Eekum Bokum

Erstwhile on skankcore64, I started the 27th game in my N64 full-catalog playthrough project, Banjo-Kazooie. It's due to be released soon on the Expansion Pass for the Nintendo Online service of emulated classics, but you know I'm all about playing the original way. I grew comfortable enough with the game's controls to tackle a couple of worlds on the last stream, but I hope the long holiday break doesn't bring any rustiness.

Tonight, I'll be hunting for the myriad collectibles that are strewn about each area of the game. There's definitely no shortage of them! If you think you know where any cleverly hidden pieces might be lurking, give me a shout and I'll be happy to use your guidance. Make sure you tune in to Shacknews Twitch to see the beginning of another adventure, with only one stream down, there's still tons left to explore!

