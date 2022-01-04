New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of January 4, 2022

Let's get 2022 started off right with a fresh slate of livestreaming content!
Happy New Year! Shacknews is back from Holiday break and ready to rock 2022. Several of our recurring programs will be returning, so let's see what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

We thank you for tuning into our channel and watching our shows. If you're looking for a way to support us even more, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel, which you can do for free every month through Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

