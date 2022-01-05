Genshin Impact Version 2.4 patch notes The first major expansion to Genshin Impact has arrived. Check out the patch notes to see fresh areas, characters, weapons, and what else is new!

It’s a new year, and for ongoing games like Genshin Impact, that means new content to expand the playable world and the things players can do with it. Developer MiHoYo is off to the races with its latest content update for Genshin Impact too. The Version 2.4 update launched today and with it comes new characters, weapons, areas to explore, and fresh activities. There’s even more to see in the patch notes as well.

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 patch notes

As nearly always, new characters headline the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 patch notes, which were released alongside the new patch. New characters include the 5-star Shenhe wielding the Cryo element and a Polearm class weapon, as well as the 4-star Yun Jin packing the Geo element and a Polearm as well. They are joined by the new Enkanomiya region, which has come alive underneath the waters of the Inazuma region. You can check out the rest of the patch notes just below:

New Characters

5-Star Character "Lonesome Transcendence" Shenhe (Cryo)

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Polearm

An adepti disciple with a most unusual air about her. Having spent much time cultivating in isolation in Liyue's mountains, she has become every bit as cool and distant as the adepti themselves.

4-Star Character "Stage Lucida" Yun Jin (Geo)

Vision: Geo

Weapon: Polearm

A renowned Liyue opera singer who is skilled in both playwriting and singing. Her style is one-of-a-kind, exquisite and delicate, much like the person herself.

New Area

Enkanomiya

The now-awakened Enkanomiya calls out to a hero. Beneath the still waters lies a new realm.

After the Version 2.4 update, Enkanomiya in the Inazuma region will be available.

New Events

"May Fortune Find You" Daily Login Event

During the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!

Event Duration 2022/01/25 04:00 – 2022/02/09 03:59

Eligibility Reach Adventure Rank 5 or above

Event Details

"Flowing Lights and Colors" - Lantern Rite Gifts

During the event, log in to the game to receive Fragile Resin, Intertwined Fate, and other rewards!

Each email can be collected until the end of the event.

Event Duration

2022/02/09 00:00 until the end of Version 2.4

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 2 or above

Event Details

"Fleeting Colors in Flight" Event

Take part to obtain Ningguang's outfit and a 4-star character from Liyue of your choice

During the event, complete all the conditions for "The Moon's Comely Brow" to obtain Ningguang's outfit "Orchid's Evening Gown." Complete four themed challenge quests to obtain Affluence Talismans, Immaculate Talismans, and Conquest Talismans. You can exchange them at "Prosperous Partnerships" to obtain a 4-star Liyue character of your choice or they can be exchanged at the Event Shop for rewards such as Crown of Insight, Fireworks, or the event-exclusive Lantern Rite Furnishing Blueprints.

Event Duration

Eligibility Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches" and Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I - "The Crane Returns on the Wind"



New Equipment

New Weapon

Calamity Queller (5-Star Polearm)

New Outfits

Keqing - "Opulent Splendor"

Keqing's formal wear. Amidst the beautiful dawn of the Lantern Rite, the threads weaved by days of hard work intertwine into a light yet magnificent appearance.

Ningguang - "Orchid's Evening Gown"

Ningguang's formal wear. The long cyan skirt traces her elegant curves, and the butterfly wings at her ankles lend the outfit a touch of light grace.

New Main Story

New Archon Quest

Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I - "The Crane Returns on the Wind"

New Hangout Events

Hangout Events: Series V

Hangout Event: Ningguang - Act I "The Jade Chamber's Returning Guest"

Hangout Event: Yun Jin - Act I "A Song That Knows Grace"

New World Quests

New World Quests: "Hereafter: The Trail of Pervases," "Hereafter: All is Well," "Hereafter: Return to the Mountains," and "The Very Special Fortune Slip," and more.

New Commission Quests

"Uninvited Guests," "Adventurer Exam: Battle Tactics," "Adventurer Exam: The Art of Adventure," "Adventurer Exam: Taking Flight," "Anna the Adventurer!," "Ahoy! A Pirate's Growth for Ye!," "Troubles Traveling Through Tributaries," "The Little Pirate Goes Out to Sea," "The Littlest Journey: Medicine On-Hand," "The Littlest Journey: Non-Emergency Food," "The Littlest Journey: Means of Self-Defense?," "Owe Mora, Pay Mora," and "Return to Days of Winter."

After completing specific quests or fulfilling certain criteria, the above commission quests may be triggered.

New Enemies

"Primordial Bathysmal Vishap," "Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap," and "Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap"

A predator that lies in wait within the pitch-dark watery depths. It appears to have adapted to some unknown power out in the deep seas such that it can use elements other than Hydro...

"Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames"

A monster of the Abyss Order who sings of the warmth of the dark flames.

"Cryo Specter," "Electro Specter," and "Pyro Specter"

High elemental concentrations have resulted in the creation of this floating creature.

Other Additions

New Recipes: "Dragon Beard Noodles," "Heartstring Noodles," "Cloud-Shrouded Jade," and "Bountiful Year."

New Achievement categories such as "The Light of Day," and additions to the "Wonders of the World" and "Memories of the Heart" categories.

New Namecards: "Travel Notes: Flowing Hues," "Shenhe: Comb," "Yun Jin: Rhyme," and "Inazuma: Tokoyo."

New Furnishings: Leisure Device: "Speedy Rhythm," "Euphonium Unbound: Soaring," "Euphonium Unbound: Winding," and more.

New feature in Serenitea Pot for creating sets. Travelers can create and customize their own sets, add or remove Furnishings from those sets, and move and rotate them together as one. Note: Custom sets will not be saved to the Sets tab. The set will be canceled after all the Furnishings within it are stored.

New Wildlife: Deep Sea Unagi (Capturable) and Floating Ray.

New Fishes: Divda Ray and Formalo Ray.

The Sacred Sakura's Favor level has been increased to 50. After the Sacred Sakura's Favor level reaches its maximum, Electro Sigils can be exchanged at Netsuke no Gen Crafts Shop.

New display of consumable materials for Weapon Enhancement Materials on the Forging page.

New Mail Box function: some important mail such as birthday wishes will be automatically transferred into the Gift Mail Box after you have collected the rewards. Mail within this Box will not expire over time.

New shortcut wheel customization function. You can customize the shortcut wheel's system function access on "Settings > Controls" (This feature will be available after you reach Adventure Rank 20 or higher).

New controller compatibility function: press R3 to display a list of tracked objectives.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

After completing the Story Quest "Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I," Rifthound Whelps will appear in Mondstadt's Wolvendom and its vicinity.

Spiral Abyss

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

All party members' Normal Attack DMG increased by 50%.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

Certain opponents in this challenge possess the Honed Spirit effect, which grants them 10% Physical and All Elemental RES. When opponents with Honed Spirit take hits from attacks that are considered Normal Attack DMG, they will lose 3% Physical and All Elemental RES. A maximum of 30% of each may be lost this way. The RES lost this way will be reset every 20s.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 2.4, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I: Blade-Flourish Moon: When the active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit opponents multiple times within 2s, that character's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 5% for 8s. Max 15 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s and will be cleared if the character goes down or leaves the field.

Phase II: Blooming Moon: When the active character hits opponents with attacks that are considered Normal Attack DMG, there is a 50% chance of unleashing a shockwave at the hit opponent's position, dealing AoE True DMG. One shockwave can be released in this way every 0.3s.

Phase III: Awakening Moon: When the active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit opponents multiple times within 2s, the character gains a stack of Emergence for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Emergence will be cleared when the character goes down or leaves the field. When the character gains 15 Emergence stacks, the stacks will be cleared and a shockwave will be unleashed that deals True DMG to nearby opponents. After a shockwave is unleashed in this way, all party members will deal 25% increased DMG for 10s.



Other Adjustments:

Adjusts the height of the central stage disc in all levels on Floors 9 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

You can view enemy details on the Party Setup page while continuing your way through the Spiral Abyss.

When challenging the Spiral Abyss, if there is an Abyssal Star that has not been obtained, the hint text on the left will be grayed out.

Adjustments & Optimizations

Characters

Adjusts animations when some polearm-wielding characters take hits, to reduce interspersed movements.

Adjusts the animation of some claymore-wielding characters when holding their weapons.

Enemies

Enemies will no longer be regarded as targets when they are defeated and thus will not block attacks from bows or some catalysts.

Optimizes the impact effect of fallen enemies.

Audio

Optimizes some quest and NPC voice-overs in English, and some character voice-overs in Japanese.

In Mona's Story Quest, "Astrolabos Chapter," the English voice actor for the NPC Huai'an is changed to David Goldstein.

In Diona's Hangout Event, her English voice actor will be Dina Sherman once again (in previous versions, the voice of Diona in English was temporarily provided by Jackie Lastra).

Others

Optimizes the sorting displays for Crafting and Forging menus.

Optimizes some operating experiences for using the World Map.

Adjusts the claiming rules for the purchase of Gnostic Hymn on different platforms. The rules are as follows: If you purchase Gnostic Hymn on PC or mobile only, you will not be able to claim the rewards for this season's Battle Pass via "PlayStation™Network" and vice versa: if you purchase it on "PlayStation™Store" only, you will not be able to claim rewards on mobile or PC. If you purchase Gnostic Chorus on PC or mobile only, you will not be able to claim the rewards for this season's Battle Pass via "PlayStation™Network" and vice versa: if you purchase it on "PlayStation™Store" only, you will not be able to claim rewards on mobile or PC. If you purchase Gnostic Hymn on PC or mobile, then upgrade it to Gnostic Chorus on the "PlayStation™Store," you can claim the rewards for this season's Battle Pass on "PlayStation™Network," PC, or mobile. Likewise, if you purchase Gnostic Hymn on the "PlayStation™Store," then upgrade it to Gnostic Chorus on PC or mobile, you can claim rewards on "PlayStation™Network," PC, or mobile.

After being redirected to the corresponding Domain from the Source section of Weapon Ascension Materials or Talent Level-Up Materials, the Domain for said materials will automatically be selected after entering.

Optimizes the UI style of some buttons and interfaces.

Adds synchronized lip movement for Japanese, Korean, and English voice-over for "Hangout Events: Series I."

Due to the addition of new World Quests, the position of some enemy camps and scene objects near the Teleport Waypoint near Liyue's Lisha area have been adjusted.

Reduces the combat difficulty of the World Quest "Fang of Watatsumi": decreases the total time required to defend the Ley Line Monolith.

Optimizes button control experience of the controller when holding down a button to skip.

The Version 2.4 update will start on 2022/1/5 06:00 (GMT+8). At the same time, we will make changes to the application providers of Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store. After this system maintenance, COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. will be responsible for the release of Genshin Impact on the Google Play and Samsung Galaxy Store platforms. The application provider of Genshin Impact in the Apple App Store will also be changed to COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. in the near future.

Please rest assured that the new publisher will not affect the quality of the game and its services, so you may download/update and play the game with peace of mind.

That covers the entirety of new content and changes in Genshin Impact Version 2.4. Are you playing in the new year? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty below. Don't forget that the recently implemented cross-save functionality allows you to play your account across multiple platforms now.