ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 141 The return of the Stevetendo show and Pokemon Emerald.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's the return, not only of the Stevetendo show, but also the Hoenn region and our Pokémon Emerald playthrough. For those who weren't aware, the show took a few months off as I had ankle surgery to repair a torn tendon. That being said, I'm looking forward to getting back into our playthrough. Tonight, we'll be getting back into Pokémon Emerald and last time, if you remember, we took down the seventh gym in Mossdeep City so only one more badge to get before we make our way to the Pokémon League. Join the show at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to see if our team has what it takes to travel to Sootopolis City, earn our final badge, and be one step away from becoming Pokémon League champ.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET as well asWednesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

