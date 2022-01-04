Tesla opens showroom in Xinjiang Uyghur region despite widespread reports of human rights violations
Musk's electric automotive company opened a new showroom in the deeply troubled Xinjiang, China on the back of record vehicle deliveries.
As Tesla came into 2022, the company has seen a strong start to its year with record vehicle deliveries and a huge boost to its market value, but it’s made a tremendously questionable decision on top of that. Namely, Tesla has recently opened a new vehicle showroom in Xinjiang, China, which is a hotspot for allegations of human rights violations and genocide of Uighur Muslims in the region.
Tesla’s move into Xinjiang was officialized by the company on its Weibo social media account on December 31, 2021, as originally reported by the Wall Street Journal. On that date, Tesla released several posts relating to the opening of the new location, roughly translated by CNBC.
Another post reads as follows:
This comes on the back of Tesla setting a record of deliveries in it 2021 Q4, moving a total of around 308,600 vehicles worldwide and adding $144 billion to its market value, as reported by Bloomberg.
Nonetheless, Tesla’s move into Xinjiang has been seen as problematic and questionable by many critics around the world. That includes U.S. politicians who have proposed legislation to limit imports from the Xinjiang region amid the allegations of genocide, oppression, and even sterilization of Uighur Muslims at the hands of the Chinese government and military. Even just last year, the Chinese U.S. Embassy Twitter was suspended for tweets that “dehumanized” Uighur Muslims while defending the Chinese government’s treatment of the people.
With Elon Musk’s company seeking to gain ground in China, it may come at a cost of public sentiment around the world as the Xinjiang Tesla showroom moves into operation. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story.
The Nazi Blitzkrieg was powered by Ford and GM trucks. Nothing changes. https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/ford-and-fuhrer/tnamp/
Funny, Shacknews also today covered the new FORD EV with no mention of them already having a showroom in the same area, maybe they are preparing a dedicated article on the subject.
https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41056640#item_41056640
And how other many Shacknews "technology company" articles fail to mention it as well?
No bias there. They are just the latest shit company to work with a shit government for money over people. A story doesn’t need to mention every other company also doing it. Some stories have but it’s not necessary.
You are taking it personally and it shows by how often not only in this thread but other threads you show up to defend Tesla.
Companies operating in Xinjiang as of 2019:
Abercrombie & Fitch, Acer, Adidas, Alstom, Amazon, Apple, ASUS, BAIC Motor, Bestway, BMW, Bombardier, Bosch, BYD, Calvin Klein, Candy, Carter’s, Cerruti 1881, Changan Automobile, Cisco, CRRC, Dell, Electrolux, Fila, Founder Group, GAC Group (automobiles), Gap, Geely Auto, General Motors, Google, Goertek, H&M, Haier, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hisense, Hitachi, HP, HTC, Huawei, iFlyTek, Jack & Jones, Jaguar, Japan Display Inc., L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Land Rover, Lenovo, LG, Li-Ning, Mayor, Meizu, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Mitsumi, Nike, Nintendo, Nokia, Oculus, Oppo, Panasonic, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, SAIC Motor, Samsung, SGMW, Sharp, Siemens, Skechers, Sony, TDK, Tommy Hilfiger, Toshiba, Tsinghua Tongfang, Uniqlo, Victoria’s Secret, Vivo, Volkswagen, Xiaomi, Zara, Zegna, ZTE.
Source, published Feb 2020:
https://www.aspi.org.au/report/uyghurs-sale (more on this outfit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Strategic_Policy_Institute)
Also:
Another new advertisement claimed to be able to supply 1,000 Uyghur workers aged 16 to 18 years. It reads: ‘The advantages of Xinjiang workers are: semi-military style management, can withstand hardship, no loss of personnel … Minimum order 100 workers!’. The advertisement also said that factory managers can apply for current Xinjiang police to be stationed at their factory 24 hours a day, and that the workers could be delivered (along with an Uyghur cook) within 15 days of the signing of a one-year contract.
About 20 of those are Chinese companies, who don't really have a choice about whether to have ties to Xinjiang. Others started working in China well before the Uighur Genocide.
The most shame belongs to companies which began operating in Xinjiang after the Genocide began. Anyone got a list of those? Aside from Tesla?
China has been promoting cheap labor to US companies specifically in that region. Sanctions on that region are a mitigation step to specify what about business in China that the rest of the world has a problem with.
Companies exist to make money. Governments exist to guide morality--any response has to come from governments. However, a full block of China on this issue will all but certainly splinter the world economy and its supply chains. It'd be economic warfare, very likely leading to unrest at home for all involved.
The situation is abhorrent but addressing it short of starting a war is complicated.
