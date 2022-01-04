New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla opens showroom in Xinjiang Uyghur region despite widespread reports of human rights violations

Musk's electric automotive company opened a new showroom in the deeply troubled Xinjiang, China on the back of record vehicle deliveries.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
42

As Tesla came into 2022, the company has seen a strong start to its year with record vehicle deliveries and a huge boost to its market value, but it’s made a tremendously questionable decision on top of that. Namely, Tesla has recently opened a new vehicle showroom in Xinjiang, China, which is a hotspot for allegations of human rights violations and genocide of Uighur Muslims in the region.

Tesla’s move into Xinjiang was officialized by the company on its Weibo social media account on December 31, 2021, as originally reported by the Wall Street Journal. On that date, Tesla released several posts relating to the opening of the new location, roughly translated by CNBC.

Another post reads as follows:

Among many stories of the Chinese government oppressing Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, there have been ongoing allegations of detainment in internment camps, genocide, and forced sterlization.
Among many stories of the Chinese government oppressing Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, there have been ongoing allegations of detainment in internment camps, genocide, and forced sterilization.

This comes on the back of Tesla setting a record of deliveries in it 2021 Q4, moving a total of around 308,600 vehicles worldwide and adding $144 billion to its market value, as reported by Bloomberg.

Nonetheless, Tesla’s move into Xinjiang has been seen as problematic and questionable by many critics around the world. That includes U.S. politicians who have proposed legislation to limit imports from the Xinjiang region amid the allegations of genocide, oppression, and even sterilization of Uighur Muslims at the hands of the Chinese government and military. Even just last year, the Chinese U.S. Embassy Twitter was suspended for tweets that “dehumanized” Uighur Muslims while defending the Chinese government’s treatment of the people.

With Elon Musk’s company seeking to gain ground in China, it may come at a cost of public sentiment around the world as the Xinjiang Tesla showroom moves into operation. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 9:54 AM

      The Nazi Blitzkrieg was powered by Ford and GM trucks. Nothing changes. https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/ford-and-fuhrer/tnamp/

    • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 10:50 AM

      Elon Musk continues to show how much of an asshole he is.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 10:59 AM

        (Pro Tip), Tesla is not the only company operating in that region of China, it's just the only one Shacknews is reporting on.

        • vigilante
          reply
          January 4, 2022 11:26 AM

          why did you post this

          • Dravenport legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 4, 2022 11:32 AM

            because its true?

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 4, 2022 11:32 AM

            To point out Tesla is not the only company operating in that region of China, it's just the only one Shacknews is reporting on.

            • vigilante
              reply
              January 4, 2022 11:34 AM

              but who didn't know this

              • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 4, 2022 11:37 AM

                Most, but a reminder is always good.

                Especially the folks clutching their pearls and Tsk-Tsk'ing over this while reading it on their iPhones

                • vigilante
                  reply
                  January 4, 2022 11:38 AM

                  look at these people participating in society

            • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 4, 2022 11:36 AM

              in other words your post was totally useless

              • vigilante
                reply
                January 4, 2022 11:37 AM

                turns out multiple people are assholes in this world

              • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 4, 2022 11:41 AM

                posted from your made in china phone?

                • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  January 4, 2022 12:15 PM

                  nope! but posted from my pc that was built from parts that art manufactured in Southeast Asia, which makes me just another part of the problem amirite?

                  because after all, ALL of Asia is like Xinjiang. even the countries that aren't China!

                  get the fuck out of here with this stupid bullshit

              • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 4, 2022 12:17 PM

                The whole article is useless

              • Safe For Work
                reply
                January 4, 2022 12:29 PM

                I thought it was useful, I didn't know about it, and it's relevant to the OP.

                The internet is full of stuff you don't consider useful, why are you just singling out WatcherXP?

                • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 4, 2022 12:45 PM

                  Ditto. It's not just Shack, either. With the exception of NPR, none of the stories I've read or heard about this topic have mentioned how many other U.S. businesses are and have been doing business in the region. I'm not sure why everyone is jumping up WatcherXP's ass over this.

                  • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    January 4, 2022 12:52 PM

                    I enjoy these conversations TBH, it really shows some interesting things.

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 4, 2022 11:35 AM

          What other ones are

        • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 4, 2022 11:36 AM

          Are you a Tesla owner feeling guilty? LOL

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 4, 2022 11:38 AM

            Tesla bringing freedom and clean vehicles into one of the least free and clean countries in the world, hardly!
            I hope they sell a billion.

            • duncandun legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 4, 2022 12:07 PM

              "freedom"?

              • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 4, 2022 12:10 PM

                It's not a brand, it's a lifestyle

            • Disarray legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 4, 2022 12:20 PM

              Freedom ? Wtf ?

              Might wanna check the pH on your Kool aid bud

            • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 4, 2022 1:05 PM

              bringing freedom

              lol

              you can't make this shit up

        • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 4, 2022 11:37 AM

          Tesla defense force engage!

        • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 4, 2022 12:11 PM

          True, but he could have chosen not to open shop there.

          • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 4, 2022 12:13 PM

            He could even have tweeted about it. You know, as a statement. For "freedom" even.

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 4, 2022 12:13 PM

            So could have the other hundreds of US tech companies and car manufacturers that are not being reported on for some reason.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 11:51 AM

        And Ford, and Volkswagen, and GM, which each have been doing business in the area before Tesla started last month but those are not being reported on. interesting.

        • abunch legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 4, 2022 12:06 PM

          not really. shacknews doesn't generally cover car companies but Tesla is valued like and presents itself as a technology company, which they do.

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 4, 2022 12:11 PM

            Funny, Shacknews also today covered the new FORD EV with no mention of them already having a showroom in the same area, maybe they are preparing a dedicated article on the subject.
            https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41056640#item_41056640

            And how other many Shacknews "technology company" articles fail to mention it as well?

            • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              January 4, 2022 12:20 PM

              You realize we can criticize something but don’t have to criticize everything. Funny how that works.

              You are way too attached to Tesla and it’s scary. Companies aren’t your friends. I don’t care if you work for them either. You act as if they are beyond criticism and it’s childish.

              • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 4, 2022 12:24 PM

                I could care less about Tesla the company past making sure my car works.

                I do love my Tesla and truly celebrate all EV companies doing well.

                Just pointing out the obvious bias in this article.

                • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  January 4, 2022 12:32 PM

                  No bias there. They are just the latest shit company to work with a shit government for money over people. A story doesn’t need to mention every other company also doing it. Some stories have but it’s not necessary.

                  You are taking it personally and it shows by how often not only in this thread but other threads you show up to defend Tesla.

            • abunch legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 4, 2022 12:23 PM

              you sure seem to devote a comical amount of your life defending decisions by a trillion dollar company run a by a human piece of shit.

              you even flip your shit when shacknews dares to report an earnings miss.

              • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                January 4, 2022 12:25 PM

                Funny, go read my comments.

                Could care less about earnings.

            • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 4, 2022 12:37 PM

              why don't you cry about it?

            • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 4, 2022 1:44 PM

              I don't think there is a Fairness Doctrine for reporting on companies working in China.

    • edgewise legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 10:52 AM

      “Uy ghur farther for your Yuan in a Tesla!”

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 10:59 AM

      That's probably a bonus to them

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 12:48 PM

      super hot take: whatever helps produce more teslas :(

      I still want a model S, really badly.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 12:54 PM

        I got to see a Plaid a few weeks ago, mother flipper that was nice

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 1:36 PM

        why? why give this ghoul any more money

    • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 12:59 PM

      Companies operating in Xinjiang as of 2019:
      Abercrombie & Fitch, Acer, Adidas, Alstom, Amazon, Apple, ASUS, BAIC Motor, Bestway, BMW, Bombardier, Bosch, BYD, Calvin Klein, Candy, Carter’s, Cerruti 1881, Changan Automobile, Cisco, CRRC, Dell, Electrolux, Fila, Founder Group, GAC Group (automobiles), Gap, Geely Auto, General Motors, Google, Goertek, H&M, Haier, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hisense, Hitachi, HP, HTC, Huawei, iFlyTek, Jack & Jones, Jaguar, Japan Display Inc., L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Land Rover, Lenovo, LG, Li-Ning, Mayor, Meizu, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Mitsumi, Nike, Nintendo, Nokia, Oculus, Oppo, Panasonic, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, SAIC Motor, Samsung, SGMW, Sharp, Siemens, Skechers, Sony, TDK, Tommy Hilfiger, Toshiba, Tsinghua Tongfang, Uniqlo, Victoria’s Secret, Vivo, Volkswagen, Xiaomi, Zara, Zegna, ZTE.

      Source, published Feb 2020:
      https://www.aspi.org.au/report/uyghurs-sale (more on this outfit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Strategic_Policy_Institute)

      Also:
      Another new advertisement claimed to be able to supply 1,000 Uyghur workers aged 16 to 18 years. It reads: ‘The advantages of Xinjiang workers are: semi-military style management, can withstand hardship, no loss of personnel … Minimum order 100 workers!’. The advertisement also said that factory managers can apply for current Xinjiang police to be stationed at their factory 24 hours a day, and that the workers could be delivered (along with an Uyghur cook) within 15 days of the signing of a one-year contract.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 1:03 PM

        why did you post this

      • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 4:37 PM

        About 20 of those are Chinese companies, who don't really have a choice about whether to have ties to Xinjiang. Others started working in China well before the Uighur Genocide.

        The most shame belongs to companies which began operating in Xinjiang after the Genocide began. Anyone got a list of those? Aside from Tesla?

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 12:59 PM

      Why does the region even matter? China has a national government. If you do business in China you do so under a regime that practices genocide no matter where in China you operate.

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 1:03 PM

        China has been promoting cheap labor to US companies specifically in that region. Sanctions on that region are a mitigation step to specify what about business in China that the rest of the world has a problem with.

        Companies exist to make money. Governments exist to guide morality--any response has to come from governments. However, a full block of China on this issue will all but certainly splinter the world economy and its supply chains. It'd be economic warfare, very likely leading to unrest at home for all involved.

        The situation is abhorrent but addressing it short of starting a war is complicated.

    • mojoald mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 3:12 PM

      If companies don’t do business in Xinjiang doesn’t that just hurt the people there already suffering at the hands of the PRC… Xi don’t care

      • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 3:23 PM

        If companies don’t do business in Oświęcim County doesn’t that just hurt the people there already suffering at the hands of the Germans… Hitler don’t care

        • mojoald mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 4, 2022 3:36 PM

          It’s inconceivable that any major US Company did major business with Nazi Germany at all. Let alone directly providing the tools used to commit the Holocaust.

          • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 4, 2022 3:46 PM

            And we called them shit companies then and now.

            • mojoald mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 4, 2022 4:02 PM

              Yeah we definitely do that for sure.

    • iamgoat legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 3:34 PM

      Capitalism drives.

