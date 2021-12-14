Dead by Daylight gets Ringu crossover chapter in March 2022 The classic Japanese horror franchise Ringu is coming to Dead by Daylight with a new chapter coming in March 2022.

Every time we think Behaviour Interactive has tapped the full extent of the horror genre to bring awesome collaborations to Dead by Daylight, it surprises us with something shockingly delightful. Such is the case again with the studio’s latest teasing. The legendary Japanese psychological horror franchise, Ringu (widely known by its North American adaptation The Ring), is the next collaborative horror chapter of content coming to Dead by Deadlight.

Behaviour Interactive teased the Dead by Daylight x Ringu collaboration with a trailer on December 14, 2021. Coming in March 2022, the new chapter will bring Ringu content to Dead by Daylight. If it’s anything like previous collaborative chapter releases for Dead by Daylight, that likely means a killer, at least one survivor, and a map from the Ringu franchise. Likely, we’ll see the cursed spirit Sadako make an appearance in the game if the use of the iconic well from the film is any indication. We expect we will see further details and reveals closer to the chapter launch date next year.

Ringu first came out in 1998 in Japan. The film tells the story of a video tape that curses viewers to die seven days after viewing it. The perpetrator is the evil spirit of a young girl known as Sadako, who can be recognized by her long white dress and face covered in her long, black, raggedy hair who kills victims in heinously deforming ways. The film has not only been adapted to a North American version known as The Ring, but has spawned sequels and inspired media such as other films, movies, TV shows, and more. Meanwhile, the design of Sadako has been used as an inspiration for vengeful spirits in a wealth of media inside and outside the horror genre.

Following the most recent collaboration with Hellraiser, the Ringu chapter of Dead by Daylight promises to be yet another fantastic installment of content for the game. Stay tuned for further details like concrete launch dates as they become available, here at Shacknews.