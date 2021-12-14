Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2021 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 1 We're kicking off our Shacknews Game of the Year livestreams and putting money towards a good cause with the folks at Extra Life!

The year of 2021 is nearly at an end and Shacknews is working to close it out right. We’ve got lots of Game of the Year contenders to talk about and play this week, and we’re doing it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As a bonus, we’re using our Game of the Year streams for charity with the folks at Extra Life. Tune in to watch our gameplay and conversations, as well as helping out a good cause!

The action kicks off today, December 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can head there or see it just below.

We’ve got a fine slate of games coming up right out of the gate today as well. We’re kicking things off with Deathloop and there’s plenty more great games coming up throughout the day. Here’s the full Day 1 schedule!

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life Livestream Schedule - Tuesday, December 14 Stream Game Host When to Watch Deathloop TJ Denzer 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Donovan Erskine 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Hitman 3 Bill Lavoy + Blake Morse 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Resident Evil 4 VR TJ Denzer 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Blake Morse 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET It Takes Two Blake Morse + Asif Khan 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Monster Hunter Rise TJ Denzer 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET Metroid Dread Blake Morse 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

And finally, the other major reason we’re here: Extra Life. We’ve partnered with Extra Life for these streams to support the Children's Miracle Network Hospital. During the stream, you can donate to the Shacknews Extra Life page to aid in the funding of critical treatments, healthcare services, and pediatric care. Be sure to follow the Shacknews Twitch channel throughout the week for all of our GOTY and Extra Livestreams. You can even subscribe for free by way of Prime Gaming if you have an Amazon Prime account.

We’re ready to kick off a week of GOTY conversations and gaming with a great cause in Extra Life to go along with it. Join us, won’t you?