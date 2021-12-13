PS5 gets 3 new DualSense controller colors & 5 console cover colors in January The PS5 console covers will run in the red and black that were previously released for the controller, plus three new upcoming colors next month.

One curious part of this year in regards to the PlayStation 5 console has been Sony’s effort to keep everyone away from making custom side panels for it. There were plenty of signs that it was moving on this effort itself, but we hadn’t seen anything beyond patents. That changed today. Sony has announced three new colors coming to the PS5 DualSense controller lineup and custom panels in each of the same DualSense colors coming in January 2022.

Sony made the announcements of new DualSense colors and custom side panels in a PlayStation Blog post on December 13, 2021. In January, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple will join Sony’s galactic-themed color palette for the PS5 DualSense controllers. Additionally, those colors, plus the previously released Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be offered in PS5 side panels that can be used to color up your console. All of this is up for pre-order. The controllers will ship on January 14 and the panels on January 21 directly from Sony’s shop. They will be available at retailers on February 11 and February 18 respectively.

Not only is this a good chance to pick up even more color for your PS5 controller collection, but the release of different colored side panels for the PS5 is a long time coming. For quite sometime now, Sony has been shutting down third-party manufacturers while filing patents suggesting it was gearing up to launch colored side panels. It took quite some time, but it looks like they’re finally almost here. Each of the new colors looks rather sleek as well.

Whether you’re digging into the new pink, blue, or purple panels or controllers, or going after the red or black, it will all be available next month via the PlayStation Direct Store. Stay tuned for further details and updates as they become available.