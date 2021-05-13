PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red & Midnight Black controllers coming in June The first variants of PlayStation 5 controllers have finally been revealed in the form of Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors coming in June 2021.

With every new console these days, the base model and look can only remain the available option for so long. It doesn’t usually take much time at all for different colors and markets to come to the scene, giving players fresh options to fit their personal tastes. For the PS5, that’s going to begin soon with its popular DualSense controllers. PlayStation just announced two new color options for the DualSense - Cosmic Red and Midnight Black - and they’re coming in June 2021.

PlayStation revealed the PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red and Midnight Black editions via the PlayStation Twitter and blog on May 13, 2021. The Midnight Black variant is an all-around matte black design. Meanwhile, the Cosmic Red features a vibrant red body with black accents to it. Both new controller options are looking rather slick. According to the PlayStation blog, they’ll also be coming pretty soon. Both the PlayStation 5 Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense controllers are slated to launch sometime in June 2021.

This marks the first launch of new DualSense controller variants for the PlayStation 5. The controller has been mostly enjoyed by players, featuring interesting new haptics and adaptive triggers that have different feedback based on various supported games. Despite carrying over some unfortunate design features from previous generations of controller, the quality of the DualSense can’t really be denied, which is what earned it the Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2020 award.

With Midnight Black and Cosmic Red variants marking the opening volley of different PS5 DualSense controller options, are you going to pick up either? What kind of colors would you like to see? We don’t have a release date just yet so stay tuned for further details, as well as further variants coming down the line.