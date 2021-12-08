New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 102

It's time to pick it up with skankcore64, Bryan's journey to conquer every North American N64 game.
Bryan Lefler
Bryan Lefler
1

Hello to everyone that was able to break away from Halo Infinite for a little while. The latest and greatest video games are pretty exciting but nothing gets me more hyped than playing through some classic Nintendo 64 titles. I'm here to tackle every N64 game released in North America on Shacknews Twitch and you're all invited. More NFL Quarterback Club 99 goes live at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 10:00 p.m. ET.

Episode 102 - Anything you say can be used to get you ready for some football

Previously on skankcore64, the latter half of the regular season was underway for my digital Denver Broncos. I played through and won another four games to bring things into Week 13, with three of them being complete shutouts. I'm fairly certain a playoff spot is guaranteed with my current perfect record, but there's still five weeks of games to go until I can get there.

Later tonight, I hope to play through the remaining five games of the regular season with a slightly extended stream. This would make the next episode all about the playoffs when we get into the weekend. The action is starting to reach all new heights in NFL Quarterback Club 99, you don't want to miss the end of this season. Find your seats in the stadium over at Shacknews Twitch and get ready for another exciting evening of long bombs and quarterback sneaks!

Thank you to everyone who has been supporting our livestreams in any way possible. If you're conversing with our hosts live in the chat, sharing your favorite moments on social media, or even just lurking for Shack Points; then you're doing it for Shacknews! Please consider a monthly subscription to our channel to raise your support to the next level. We have a handy guide on Prime Gaming for further details.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

