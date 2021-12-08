ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 102 It's time to pick it up with skankcore64, Bryan's journey to conquer every North American N64 game.

Hello to everyone that was able to break away from Halo Infinite for a little while. The latest and greatest video games are pretty exciting but nothing gets me more hyped than playing through some classic Nintendo 64 titles. I'm here to tackle every N64 game released in North America on Shacknews Twitch and you're all invited. More NFL Quarterback Club 99 goes live at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 10:00 p.m. ET.

Episode 102 - Anything you say can be used to get you ready for some football

Previously on skankcore64, the latter half of the regular season was underway for my digital Denver Broncos. I played through and won another four games to bring things into Week 13, with three of them being complete shutouts. I'm fairly certain a playoff spot is guaranteed with my current perfect record, but there's still five weeks of games to go until I can get there.

Later tonight, I hope to play through the remaining five games of the regular season with a slightly extended stream. This would make the next episode all about the playoffs when we get into the weekend. The action is starting to reach all new heights in NFL Quarterback Club 99, you don't want to miss the end of this season. Find your seats in the stadium over at Shacknews Twitch and get ready for another exciting evening of long bombs and quarterback sneaks!

