Watch The Game Awards 2021 livestream here Here's how you can check out The Game Awards tonight.

The Game Awards are arguably one of the biggest nights in the gaming industry every year. In addition to rewarding the best games of the year, it also features a plethora of announcements for future releases from the biggest names in gaming. We’re just ours away from this year’s show, so let’s get into how you can watch The Game Awards 2021.

The 2021 Game Awards will take place today, December 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. We will be co-streaming the event over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, so tune in to watch along with us for some fun insight. The event will also be available on The Game Awards Twitch and YouTube channels.

The Game Awards is where Geoff Keighley and friends will recognize the greatest achievements in gaming this year, including Best Performance, Best Ongoing Game, and Game of the Year. Perhaps more importantly, The Game Awards doubles as a video game showcase. This year’s show is set to be stuffed with announcements, with games like Lost Dark and Dying Light 2 already teasing announcements. It’s also been confirmed that we’ll see the first trailer for the Halo TV series and the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 films during the show.

The Game Awards is one of the most notable nights of the year, and there will be a lot of big game developers and talent in attendance. If you’re not able to see the awards given out live, we’ll have all the Game Awards winners here for you on Shacknews. Also, we’ll be keeping up with all of the news and announcements coming out of the event. You can catch anything you miss on our Game Awards 2021 topic page.