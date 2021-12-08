Pokemon Unite holiday festivities update reveals Dragonite for the roster Players will be able to take part in all sorts of limited time events and rewards in Pokemon Unite this month, and Dragonite is on the way!

Pokemon Unite has updated to bring players a month full of holiday festivities, and it includes the upcoming launch of Dragonite for the roster. Throughout this December and into January, there will be new limited time events available, a new quick battle map to explore, and plenty of festive rewards to collect as we head into 2022. If you’ve been playing, you’ll want to check out what’s in store for the coming month.

TiMi Studio Group revealed the holiday festivities update for Pokemon Unite on the game’s Twitter on December 8, 2021. Throughout this month, there are a number of limited time events, maps, and rewards available to play and claim. Part of this was a reveal that Dragonite is coming to Pokemon Unite roster on December 20, 2021. Meanwhile, Snowball Battle in Shivre City is a 4-on-4 quick battle in which defeated players turn into snowmen, unable to act past cheering on teammates. Once enough time has passed, they can break free from the snow and get back to the fight. Delibird is also on the map offering random battle item replacements if defeated and Articuno acts as the pivotal boss of this fight.

There are also events like the Illumination Challenge from December 16 to January 15 and the Photo Challenge from December 24 to January 6. The Illumination Challenge puts a holiday tree in your lobby with daily missions in which you can earn decorations for it. You can also earn a Trainer snapshot frame and background, a 1-day limited Pokemon License, Trainer fashion items, and more. The Photo Challenge presents players with a picture hidden by frost. By earning snowflakes in regular battles, players can reveal the image and get further goodies. Finally, there will be log-in rewards throughout the end of the month, including a prize box December 25 to December 28 from which players can choose Aeos coins, Holowear tickets, Aeos tickets, or Item Enhancers.

Tsareena is also set to launch this week and can be temporarily claimed if players log in on the day this new All-Rounder Pokemon joins the roster. With so many holiday festivities set to go on throughout the month and Dragonite now confirmed for the game, be sure to check back for further updates on Pokemon Unite as they becomes available.