New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Weekend Discussion - December 4, 2021

Distract yourself during this fine weekend with scenes from across electronic sports, including grandma's turn at the controller.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
12

Hey, everyone! Hope the weekend's going well for you. Let's give you some stuff to check out while you're enjoying your Saturday.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

'The End' is here

There's some doings happening in Fortnite.

If you're witnessing what's going on, be sure to bring it up in the comments or on Chatty. We'll be watching ourselves here at Shacknews.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's a fun weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening, starting with IEM Winter 2021:

We move to the continuing ALGS Pro League for Apex Legends:

And, of course, fighting games at CEO 2021!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Beware of Doge

Doggos may be smaller than they appear.

Zeldathon: Ascent coming soon!

It's almost that time of year again where the Zelda community comes together to play games from throughout the series for a week while engaging in various shenanigans for charity. Zeldathon is always a fun watch and you're encouraged to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A different kind of "Wreckfest"

Keep doing your thing, Brendon!

Nana's showing no mercy!

Only in fighting games.

Matt McMuscles on Godhand

Get your weekend dose of Wha Happun?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

For today, let's check in with Dark Order member and occasional Giant Bomb contributor, Evil Uno.

Tonight in video game music

For tonight, why not catch this special concert featuring some of the best video game cover artists, who are raising money for charity?

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into a new NFL Sunday. Remember to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury! For just as little as $1/month, writers like me can continue bringing you the daily news, the latest guides, and fun features like this every single day. Are you ready for the week ahead? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola