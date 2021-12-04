Weekend Discussion - December 4, 2021

Hey, everyone! Hope the weekend's going well for you. Let's give you some stuff to check out while you're enjoying your Saturday.

'The End' is here

There's some doings happening in Fortnite.

If you're witnessing what's going on, be sure to bring it up in the comments or on Chatty. We'll be watching ourselves here at Shacknews.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's a fun weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening, starting with IEM Winter 2021:

We move to the continuing ALGS Pro League for Apex Legends:

And, of course, fighting games at CEO 2021!

Beware of Doge

Doggos may be smaller than they appear.

Zeldathon: Ascent coming soon!

We are excited to announce the schedule and games list for #Zeldathon Ascent benefitting @StJudePLAYLIVE!



Join us on December 27 for a full marathon of the Legend of Zelda!🗡 pic.twitter.com/c1yE5A48K7 — Zeldathon (@Zeldathon) December 4, 2021

It's almost that time of year again where the Zelda community comes together to play games from throughout the series for a week while engaging in various shenanigans for charity. Zeldathon is always a fun watch and you're encouraged to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A different kind of "Wreckfest"

weekend project for #7DFPS game jam: what if a bunch of cars drove toward you. Made with FNA https://t.co/LQ55gEsKp8



it's uhhh not very first-person pic.twitter.com/iGU1dh1DzY — Brendon Chung (@BlendoGames) December 4, 2021

Keep doing your thing, Brendon!

Nana's showing no mercy!

An attendee’s grandmother entered Marvel and the crowd is booing her opponent pic.twitter.com/OeuZDd1Hdn — Alex Jebailey #CEO2021 ceogaming.org/tv (@Jebailey) December 4, 2021

Only in fighting games.

Matt McMuscles on Godhand

Get your weekend dose of Wha Happun?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

For today, let's check in with Dark Order member and occasional Giant Bomb contributor, Evil Uno.

Tonight in video game music

For tonight, why not catch this special concert featuring some of the best video game cover artists, who are raising money for charity?

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into a new NFL Sunday.