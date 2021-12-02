Dead by Daylight free on Epic Games Store following Portrait of a Murder DLC release You can pick up Dead by Daylight's base game for free on PC via the Epic Games Store through this coming week.

Dead by Daylight continues to be one of the most popular asymmetrical multiplayer games out there, if not for its compelling survivor vs. horror killer gameplay, then for its excellent use of horror licenses in bringing iconic killers and characters to the game. Dead by Daylight just launched some new original content in the Portrait of a Murder DLC recently and in celebration of the release, players can pick up the base game on PC for free on the Epic Games Store, and grab a code for 150,000 Blood Points - the game’s level-up currency.

Epic Games Store revealed the base game of Dead by Daylight as a free game for this week via a the EGS Twitter and Dead by Daylight store page on December 2, 2021. From now until December 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, players can claim Dead by Daylight for free on PC. It doesn’t come with any of the 22 DLC chapters of characters and killers that have come out, but it still features a decent amount of content and is playable with all DLC. You can also input the code “DECIPHERSTRIKE” in game for 150,000 blood points right now.

Dead by Daylight is now available on the Epic Games Store!



To celebrate, the base game can be claimed for FREE from December 2nd to December 9th and will be yours to keep forever! In addition, most DLCs are also available at 50% off until December 8th. 👀https://t.co/L1Rn3NsZvX pic.twitter.com/E56bncnz0L — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 2, 2021

Dead by Daylight’s free offer on Epic Games Store comes just after the most recent DLC has launched. Portrait of a Murder brings a cruelly killed artist to the game who has control over crows to do her bidding and strike at you. Opposite of her is a government agent with a penchant for numbers that guide his actions. Both come alongside a new map and all of it is some of the first Latin American content in the game.

Dead by Daylight’s Portrait of a Murder DLC is out now. If you want to get a taste of the game first, be sure to pick up the base game for free while you can on PC until the deal ends on December 9.