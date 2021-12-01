Xbox Game Pass December 2021 line-up includes Stardew Valley and Among Us Microsoft has unveiled a star-studded roster of new Xbox Game Pass titles for this month.

At the beginning of every month, Microsoft lays out all of the new video games coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and Cloud Gaming. December is no exception, as we now know exactly what’s coming to the gaming subscription service and when. The December 2021 Game Pass line-up includes several high-profile titles, including Stardew Valley, Among Us, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Microsoft announced December’s Game Pass slate with a post to Xbox Wire. These are all of the video games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, as well as their respective platforms and release dates:

ANVIL (Console and PC) – December 2

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) – December 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 7

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 9

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

Among Us (Console) – December 14

It’s a packed month for Xbox Game Pass. One of the standout additions is Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Although the game received middling reviews, it’s still a fairly new release and one that many will likely give a shot through the subscription service. Stardew Valley and Among us are both titles that had previously been revealed as future Game Pass titles, and now we finally have a date for them.

It was also announced in this blog post that exclusive Halo Infinite content will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members every month, starting next week. For more on what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass, Shacknews has you covered.