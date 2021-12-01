Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get monthly rewards in Halo Infinite Free monthly Halo Infinite resources and cosmetics will roll out to Xbox Game Pass Subscribers starting next week.

Not only does Xbox Game Pass offer access to a growing library of video games from a variety of different developers and publishers, but it also includes some in-game bonuses for a couple of titles. With December underway, Microsoft has revealed all of the games coming to the subscription service this month, as well as the fact that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to enjoy some free monthly content for Halo Infinite, beginning next week.

Microsoft detailed all of the December entries for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in a post to Xbox Wire earlier this morning. Among games like Stardew Valley and Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Halo Infinite will be available on the subscription service when it launches on December 9. The game’s multiplayer component is already free-to-play for everyone, but Game Pass Ultimate subs will be able to redeem some cosmetic items and other bonuses on a monthly basis.

It will begin on December 8, 2021 with the ‘Pass Tense’ weapon coating for the MA40 AR. Players will also receive four Challenge Swaps and four Double XP Boosts. These items will be redeemable on both Xbox, PC, and Cloud Gaming. These monthly cosmetics will be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers and will likely not return after their respective month concludes.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is already free, so extra cosmetics, XP Boosts, and Challenge Swaps will be a decent bonus to subscribers to Microsoft’s gaming service. Customization has been a big focal point in the early weeks of the game’s release, so it will be interesting to see what else the team at 343 Industries has up their sleeves for the months to come. For more on everything you should know about Halo Infinite, stick with Shacknews.