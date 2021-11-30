Halo Infinite leak suggests a Tactical Ops event is coming in February The leak also seems to indicate there will be special Slayer modes featuring set weapons.

In-game events and leaks go hand-in-hand and it seems like Halo Infinite isn’t immune. According to the leak, an upcoming event called the Tactical Ops is set to start in early February and will include 10 ranks for players to move through. More importantly, though, is that the black armor with the red arm paintjob may be in the event pass.

According to a tweet on November 27, 2021 by Twitter user _FireMonkey, Halo Infinite will have an event next year called Tactical Ops. The tweet suggests that the event will begin on February 8 and conclude on February 21, 2022. This gives players about two weeks to move up through the 10 ranks. Each of the ranks rewards an item, though three of those rewards grant XP and two offer Challenge Swaps – meaning only five have a cosmetic reward.

Halo Infinite Ritual Leak | Tactical Ops

Test your aim in a high stakes battle

February 8th, 2022 - February 21st, 2022



The only currently known info is the rewards, capstones and special playlist is currently unknown.



Rewards: pic.twitter.com/hp7lEDZjtE — 🎄 Fire (The Ricky) Monkey (@_FireMonkey) November 27, 2021

Despite the slim rewards, the fact that the armor coating appears to be the one that paints your Spartan black and gives you a red arm is likely more than enough to entice quite a few players. The tweet goes on to note that there appears to be an event-specific Slayer mode called Tactical: Slayer. The mode is broken down into four types, Stalkers, Commandos, Sidekicks, and Manglers. It could be that each mode limits players to only use said weapon.

The Rank 4 reward appears to be the black armor coating with the red arm highlight.

Halo Infinite’s first event has just concluded. Called Fracture: Tenrai, the event had players completing event-specific challenges to unlock Samurai-themed armor. Unfortunately, this event proved to be quite a grind, a problem that is plaguing the multiplayer beta right now. However, there does appear to be some changing inbound to address the slow acquisition of XP. Hopefully 343 Industries has time to improve the pacing of the Tactical Ops rewards based on the feedback from Fracture: Tenrai.

There’s still two months until the rumored event is set to start in Halo Infinite, so there’s plenty of time for plans to chop and change. Of course, take all leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Halo Infinite, including any word on the Tactical Ops event.