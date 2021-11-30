New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Halo Infinite leak suggests a Tactical Ops event is coming in February

The leak also seems to indicate there will be special Slayer modes featuring set weapons.
Sam Chandler
1

In-game events and leaks go hand-in-hand and it seems like Halo Infinite isn’t immune. According to the leak, an upcoming event called the Tactical Ops is set to start in early February and will include 10 ranks for players to move through. More importantly, though, is that the black armor with the red arm paintjob may be in the event pass.

According to a tweet on November 27, 2021 by Twitter user _FireMonkey, Halo Infinite will have an event next year called Tactical Ops. The tweet suggests that the event will begin on February 8 and conclude on February 21, 2022. This gives players about two weeks to move up through the 10 ranks. Each of the ranks rewards an item, though three of those rewards grant XP and two offer Challenge Swaps – meaning only five have a cosmetic reward.

Despite the slim rewards, the fact that the armor coating appears to be the one that paints your Spartan black and gives you a red arm is likely more than enough to entice quite a few players. The tweet goes on to note that there appears to be an event-specific Slayer mode called Tactical: Slayer. The mode is broken down into four types, Stalkers, Commandos, Sidekicks, and Manglers. It could be that each mode limits players to only use said weapon.

halo infinite tactical ops leak rewards
The Rank 4 reward appears to be the black armor coating with the red arm highlight.

Halo Infinite’s first event has just concluded. Called Fracture: Tenrai, the event had players completing event-specific challenges to unlock Samurai-themed armor. Unfortunately, this event proved to be quite a grind, a problem that is plaguing the multiplayer beta right now. However, there does appear to be some changing inbound to address the slow acquisition of XP. Hopefully 343 Industries has time to improve the pacing of the Tactical Ops rewards based on the feedback from Fracture: Tenrai.

There’s still two months until the rumored event is set to start in Halo Infinite, so there’s plenty of time for plans to chop and change. Of course, take all leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Halo Infinite, including any word on the Tactical Ops event.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola