How to delete photos - Shackpets Learn how to delete photos in Shackpets so you can curate only the best images of your furry friend.

Shackpets lets you challenge other pets in a battle of who is the cutest. However, sometimes you might accidentally upload the wrong photo or crop it poorly, which may lead to fewer victories. If this sounds like something you’ve done, you can always delete photos and upload them again. So let’s cover the process of deleting photos on Shackpets!

How to delete photos

Deleting photos on Shackpets is as easy as going into the My Pets section of the app. In here is where you’ll manage the pets you have as well as upload photos. If you’ve got an unflattering photo of your pet that isn’t winning many challenges, you may want to delete it. Here’s how to do that:

Tap the menu button in the top-left of Shackpets Go to My Pets Find the photo you want to delete and tap it Tap the garbage can icon Select “Ok” to delete the photo

If you delete all of the images for a pet, the whole pet will be deleted and you will need to add them again. Keep in mind, any challenges that were set before you deleted the images will remain active. Speaking of challenges, check out our guide on how the Challenge Screen works in Shackpets if you’re having difficulty working out what to do.

Deleting photos of your pet from Shackpets is simple. Just head on over to the My Pets section and remove any that you think don’t represent how truly magnificent your little animal is. Be sure to stop by our Shackpets page so you can learn more about Shacknews’ first official app!