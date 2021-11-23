How to upload photos - Shackpets Upload a photo of your pet to Shackpets and start challenging other cute animals!

Shackpets is Shacknews’ first ever app and it lets users upload photos of their pets. Any photos that are uploaded can be used as a Challenge Photo, which is what you’ll use to compete against other pets. If you’re still learning the ropes, we’ve got some information below to help you upload photos with ease.

How to upload photos

After you upload a photo to Shackpets, you will need to select how it appears as a profile picture and then the slice that will appear in the Challenge screen.

To easily upload photos to Shackpets, users should utilize the My Pets section of the menu. This is where you can manage the pets you’ve added and their photos. To upload a photo, follow these steps:

Open Shackpets Tap the menu button in the top left Select My Pets Press the Plus button beside your pet’s name or choose to add a new pet Choose whether you Take a Photo or Choose from Library If you select Take a Photo your phone may request access to your camera If you select Choose from Library your phone may request access to your photos. You can then select which photos you want Shackpets to have access to Find the photo you want to upload and edit its position and sizing in the Pet Profile Photo section Now crop the photo in the Crop Challenge Photo section. This will be the slice of the image that appears in the Challenge screen Tap Choose when you have finished and your photo will be added to the pet you selected

Once the image is uploaded, you can tap on it and choose to “Set Challenge Photo”. This will be the photo that is used for your pet when challenging other pets. You can change it at any time.

Uploading photos to Shackpets is an easy and straightforward process. Now all you need to do is have a photo shoot with your pet and get a whole lot of charming photos. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Shackpets page for more news and some helpful tips that may assist in your pet winning!