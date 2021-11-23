New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Watch the November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream here

Join us as we talk about what's going on at Shacknews and share some exciting news.
Shack Staff
49

Hello there, everyone. Today is an exciting day here at Shacknews, as we’ll be holding a special Shacknews Direct. During the stream, we’ll talk about the state of Shacknews and the work going on behind the scenes. We’ll also be pulling back the curtain on something exciting that we’ve been working on over the last year. The November 2021 Shacknews Direct is just hours away. Please, take a look.

Watch the November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream here

The November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream will take place today, November 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The stream is set to run for 33 minutes and will be available as a VOD on our YouTube channel following its conclusion.

Today’s Shacknews Direct will be hosted by CEO Lola and Shacknews Luminary Asif Khan. Our last Shacknews Direct was held in November of 2020, and is where we announced the Shacknews Cortex feature. Today, we have something new and exciting to share with you all, but you’ll have to tune in to the Direct for details.

We’re just hours away from the November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream. We implore you to tune in and join us for this special occasion.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 23, 2021 12:30 PM

    Shack Staff posted a new article, Watch the November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream here

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 12:33 PM

      This is exciting, it must be to finally announce I am a mod

      • smegula legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 23, 2021 12:38 PM

        close, everyone can now mod your posts specifically :D

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 12:40 PM

      LET'S GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 1:16 PM

      i am waiting for the new phone app to be Amazon phone only

      • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 23, 2021 2:03 PM

        You guys all have Amazon phones, right?!

    • G D mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 1:19 PM

      Will the next version be region locked for Australians?

    • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 1:33 PM

      are we part of the metaverse now?

    • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:24 PM

      We are live now.

    • MikkleThePickle legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:43 PM

      lol, not exactly what I expected Asif XD

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:44 PM

      Already challenging pets!

    • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:45 PM

      i need a pet.

    • medic1542 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:45 PM

      I love it. What a good idea.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:47 PM

      they are already deleting shackpets bug reports in the stream, nice

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:48 PM

      20% more shackpoints for voting for a pet than posting a response in chatty

      • the_burd legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 23, 2021 4:06 PM

        wow yea i just got a bunch of points spam

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 23, 2021 4:09 PM

          Yeah, that notification spam making the screen useless for a while is a day one bug post that never got addressed as well. Please let us turn that off.

          • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:54 PM

            I believe a fix was rolled out for this not too long ago. Like, within the last hour or so.

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:49 PM

      already downloaded and contributed!

    • medic1542 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:53 PM

      I'm missing most of the Livestream here because I'm at work. How does swiping work? For example if I like the pet on the right do I swipe from left to right or the opposite?

      Yes I'm old and have never used a dating app.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 23, 2021 3:55 PM

        i think just click on the arrorw under the pet you prefer?

        • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 23, 2021 4:00 PM

          Correct. That’s what I do.

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:04 PM

            Did you see the feedback (posted by a few folks in twitch chat) regarding articles and the fact that folks don't get"read this article points" unless they scroll way past the articles content into the footer.

            This was a day one issue and now we have asif wondering why folks aren't fully reading articles, I bet that is affecting his data there.

            • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 23, 2021 4:20 PM

              The data used regarding people not reading articles was not related to the gamification engine. That hasn't impacted the data at all. This was also a comment about people in general and not just about the Chatty community.

              • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                November 23, 2021 4:23 PM

                Ok, but it still kinda broken, read an entire article and don't get "credit" unless you scroll more.

                • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  November 23, 2021 4:24 PM

                  I'll make sure we look into it.

                  • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    November 23, 2021 4:27 PM

                    Just a usability thing, nothing is broken, but it sure affects the points thing if folks care about that.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:54 PM

      the app isn't available in my country

      • redfive moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 23, 2021 3:59 PM

        what country are you located in?

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 23, 2021 4:00 PM

          Spain, I tried on Android, haven't checked iOS.

          • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:29 PM

            Made a note of this and will bring it up with the devs.

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:33 PM

            We forgot to check a box when we set it live on Google Play. Should be downloadable soon. Sorry about that.

          • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:35 PM

            This was an oversight and the fix has already been put forward. I'm not sure on the timeline for when it will be live on Android in Spain. Could be hours, could be a day or two. Sorry about that.

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 3:57 PM

      Do pet rocks count?

    • the_burd legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:05 PM

      my pets are totally gonna kick all your pets' butts!

    • someWayne legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:10 PM

      Holy shit! He opened that briefcase!

    • feek legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:13 PM

      FREE ABRASION!!

      • feek legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 23, 2021 4:17 PM

        GET UP STANDUP ONE LOVE FREE ALL SHACKNEWS PRISONERS !!

    • Unleashed legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:13 PM

      gotta say these subtitles are on point

    • skinlab133 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:15 PM

      Oh, so LOL's are the problem? WTF.

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 23, 2021 4:20 PM

        What did they say about lols?

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 23, 2021 4:21 PM

          They might've encouraged "dunking" on people and maybe added to the negativity of the Internet as a result.

          • ashkie legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:26 PM

            I could see the WTF tag for that but really not the LOL

            • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 23, 2021 4:27 PM

              Plenty of people use lol passive aggressively

              • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                November 23, 2021 4:31 PM

                yeah let's bring back the passive aggressive one word posts instead

              • the_burd legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                November 23, 2021 4:43 PM

                It's not about using the lol tag improperly. It's about chasing a lol count. One way to do that is to "dunk" on people. If your dunk is funny, everybody lols and it's no big deal. If it isn't funny, you've just posted something hurtful.

          • shirif legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:27 PM

            Plenty of research showing that downvotes/upvotes encourage negative behaviors, but the lol tags are more neutral

    • sikander mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:26 PM

      FYI the app store/google play buttons on https://shackpets.shacknews.com/welcome/ link to GitHub.com

    • GloriousCow
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:36 PM

      I uploaded my cat

      • Galadriel07 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 23, 2021 4:38 PM

        I have all mine uploaded. I am still figuring out how to add multiple pictures. I don't know what I will do if your cat comes up against mine!

        • the_burd legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 23, 2021 4:46 PM

          It seems like you have to completely add your pet, then go back and put in additional pictures. I tried doing multiple pictures to start and they just kept replacing each other.

          • Unleashed legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 23, 2021 4:52 PM

            I dont quite understand the challenge aspect, photos dont automatically go against everyone else? you manually select which photos go against others? also changing the challenge set, you only have one active at a time but I see tons of other pets' photos active?

            • GloriousCow
              reply
              November 23, 2021 4:53 PM

              I just challenged everybody, but when i look at 'upcoming' i have multiple challenges with the same two pictures, so hmm.

              • Unleashed legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                November 23, 2021 4:56 PM

                I think I just challenged you(charlie?)

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:39 PM

      Cat uploaded. STARK will challenge your minions.

    • tangles legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:40 PM

      I ate uploaded a cat.

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:53 PM

      omg yay!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 23, 2021 4:57 PM

      🐶🐕🐩🐕‍

Hello, Meet Lola