Watch the November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream here Join us as we talk about what's going on at Shacknews and share some exciting news.

Hello there, everyone. Today is an exciting day here at Shacknews, as we’ll be holding a special Shacknews Direct. During the stream, we’ll talk about the state of Shacknews and the work going on behind the scenes. We’ll also be pulling back the curtain on something exciting that we’ve been working on over the last year. The November 2021 Shacknews Direct is just hours away. Please, take a look.

The November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream will take place today, November 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The stream is set to run for 33 minutes and will be available as a VOD on our YouTube channel following its conclusion.

Today’s Shacknews Direct will be hosted by CEO Lola and Shacknews Luminary Asif Khan. Our last Shacknews Direct was held in November of 2020, and is where we announced the Shacknews Cortex feature. Today, we have something new and exciting to share with you all, but you’ll have to tune in to the Direct for details.

We’re just hours away from the November 2021 Shacknews Direct special event livestream. We implore you to tune in and join us for this special occasion.