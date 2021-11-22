New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Steam Autumn Sale 2021 start and end dates

The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 starts soon so get in quick and snap up some deals before the end date rolls around.
Sam Chandler
1

If there’s one thing PC gamers love, it’s a Steam sale. As we roll into the end of the year, users are eagerly awaiting the Steam Autumn Sale 2021 and as luck would have it, the official start and end dates for said event have been made public.

Steam Autumn Sale 2021 start and end dates

The Steam Autumn Sale is scheduled to start on November 24, 2021. On this date, users will likely find Steam transformed, with sales and special events taking place, as well as unique cards and badges to earn. As for the Steam Autumn Sale end date, that would be November 30, 2021. This means the sale will last roughly one week.

steam autumn sale start and end dates

The dates were predicted and confirmed by PC Gamer, who notes that the dates are accessible for developers and publishes via Steamworks. Though this is useful information for the aforementioned parties to plan their events, it’s also great for gamers who may have been looking to make a purchase but weren’t sure when the next Steam sale starts.

There is bound to be a whole lot of games on sale during the Steam Autumn Sale 2021. You can bet your bottom dollar that we’ll be keeping our eye on the situation and may even highlight a few interesting picks over the weekend as part of our Weekend PC Download Deals piece. Be sure to also stop by the Shacknews Valve page for more information on what the company behind Steam is working on next.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola