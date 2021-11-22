Steam Autumn Sale 2021 start and end dates The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 starts soon so get in quick and snap up some deals before the end date rolls around.

If there’s one thing PC gamers love, it’s a Steam sale. As we roll into the end of the year, users are eagerly awaiting the Steam Autumn Sale 2021 and as luck would have it, the official start and end dates for said event have been made public.

The Steam Autumn Sale is scheduled to start on November 24, 2021. On this date, users will likely find Steam transformed, with sales and special events taking place, as well as unique cards and badges to earn. As for the Steam Autumn Sale end date, that would be November 30, 2021. This means the sale will last roughly one week.

The dates were predicted and confirmed by PC Gamer, who notes that the dates are accessible for developers and publishes via Steamworks. Though this is useful information for the aforementioned parties to plan their events, it’s also great for gamers who may have been looking to make a purchase but weren’t sure when the next Steam sale starts.

There is bound to be a whole lot of games on sale during the Steam Autumn Sale 2021. You can bet your bottom dollar that we’ll be keeping our eye on the situation and may even highlight a few interesting picks over the weekend as part of our Weekend PC Download Deals piece. Be sure to also stop by the Shacknews Valve page for more information on what the company behind Steam is working on next.