Weekend Discussion - November 21, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Halo Infinite is good

It's time to get back on my Halo bandwagon as we approach the full and proper release of Halo Infinite. Even though it's technically a beta, everyone's been enjoying a spot of the multiplayer. There's still going to be room for improvement, but critiques can wait for another day. Let's celebrate just how great it feels to be back in to a good Halo title, having fun with mates.

The RKG boys are tackling RE8

The RKG lads are back at it again with their Resident Evil playthrough, this time with RE8. I'm a big fan of Rory, Krupa, and Gav, I love their positivity and banter and their Retry series continues to be an entertaining romp. Starting out Resident Evil 8 on Hardcore, without any of the benefits or boosts from previous completions, is certainly a tough challenge. I can't wait to see how this all unfolds.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sam Chandler edition of Weekend Discussion (or Evening Reading) without some sudoku! On today's video, Simon tackles a puzzle that features some killer cages and a knight's move constraint. The setup is rather unique, with the cages on the left totalling to 9 and the cages on the right totalling to 10.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Happy birthday, F-Zero!

We're still hoping for another entry in the series. Maybe we'll get it one day soon? Please.

A reminder about my Cortex post

You should go and check out the spiders I saw and documented!

Halo Infinite is almost here

We must stop the Banished.

Something important to consider

What do you think?

The .webp format is so annoying to deal with

This is a good meme.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

